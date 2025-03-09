‘Virushka’ Moment: Virat Kohli’s Sweet Hug For Anushka Sharma After India’s Victory Goes Viral

In a heartwarming moment that has taken social media by storm, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was seen running to the pavilion to embrace his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, moments after India secured victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The touching display of love and celebration has melted the hearts of millions of fans across the globe.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Wholesome Victory Celebration

As soon as the final ball was bowled, confirming India’s third ICC Champions Trophy title, Virat wasted no time in making his way to Anushka, who was cheering from the stands. The couple shared a long and emotional hug, encapsulating the sheer joy of the moment. Fans, who have been ardent followers of their journey, couldn’t hold back their emotions, flooding social media with praises and admiration for the power couple.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Virushka’s Moment Wins the Internet

Videos of Virat’s sprint towards Anushka and their warm embrace have gone viral, with netizens dubbing it the “most romantic moment of the tournament.” The hashtag #Virushka started trending on social media, with fans expressing their love for the duo. Many commented on how Anushka has been a pillar of support for Virat throughout his cricketing career, and this gesture only reinforced their strong bond.

Following the hug, the couple was seen walking onto the ground hand in hand, celebrating the historic win with the rest of Team India. Anushka looked stunning in a blue denim shirt paired with denim shorts, exuding joy and pride for her husband’s monumental achievement.

India Clinches Third Champions Trophy Title

India’s thrilling win against New Zealand in the final at Dubai added yet another prestigious title to their cricketing history. A solid half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, crucial contributions from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, and a remarkable bowling performance from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav ensured India’s triumph.

Despite a challenging run chase of 252, India managed to pull off a composed and calculated victory. The team overcame key setbacks with smart partnerships and a brilliant finish from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who steered India to the finish line with calm precision.

ANUSHKA SHARMA HUGGING VIRAT KOHLI AFTER THE WIN. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6v77kmW8D2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025

Fans Rejoice Over India’s Victory and Virushka’s Love

Cricket lovers across the world are celebrating this iconic win, but for Virushka fans, the moment between Virat and Anushka remains the highlight of the night. Social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages for both the team and the star couple, proving once again that cricket in India is not just a sport it’s an emotion.

As Team India lifts yet another ICC trophy, this beautiful moment between Virat and Anushka will be cherished forever, reminding fans that love and victory go hand in hand.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Reflects On India’s Future After Historic Champions Trophy Win