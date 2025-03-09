Vivek Oberoi To Ammy Virk, Stars Turn Up To Dubai For India-New Zealand CT 2025 Final

Dubai’s ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on Sunday was not just a high-stakes cricket showdown but also a star-studded affair.

Dubai’s ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on Sunday was not just a high-stakes cricket showdown but also a star-studded affair. Among those spotted enjoying the thrilling contest were Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chahal was seen in the stands alongside RJ Mahvash, with both sharing glimpses of the match on their Instagram stories. Meanwhile, Oberoi, passionately supporting the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side, was captured waving the national flag from the stands.

Adding more glamour to the occasion, actress and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, along with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, were also present to witness the much-anticipated final.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Bowlers Restrict New Zealand to 251

Opting to bat first, New Zealand found it challenging against India’s disciplined spin attack. Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a crucial 63, while Michael Bracewell’s unbeaten 53 helped them reach a respectable 251/7 in 50 overs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy led the bowling attack, picking up two wickets each.

India Eyes Historic Third Champions Trophy Title

This final marks India’s fourth consecutive appearance in an ICC tournament final within the last two years. The Men in Blue previously contested the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, and the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

If India successfully chases down 252, they will become the most successful team in Champions Trophy history with their third title. However, if New Zealand triumphs, it will be their first Champions Trophy win in over 24 years, adding another major ICC trophy to their collection.

As the battle unfolds on the field, fans and celebrities alike remain glued to the action, awaiting a thrilling conclusion to yet another memorable ICC final.

Playing XI

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Falls Early In Champions Trophy Final, Internet Erupts With Memes