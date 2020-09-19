VIVO IPL Time Table 2020 PDF, Full Schedule, Match Timings, Team, Venue: IPL 2020 will be hosted in three venues: Dubai Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, all in U.A.E. Each of the 8 teams for the IPL are making the final preparations for the cricket championship. Find the schedule and other details of the season here.

VIVO IPL Time Table 2020 PDF, Full Schedule, Match Timings, Team, Venue: The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year will start off today with a match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates or U.A.E.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not release a schedule for IPL for some time. You can download the PDF of the IPL 2020 schedule here. Earlier, there had been doubts about whether the IPL would even be held this time due to the spread of coronavirus. As such, fans were enthused upon hearing of this news.

IPL 2020 will be hosted in three venues: Dubai Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, all in U.A.E. Each of the 8 teams for the IPL are making the final preparations for the cricket championship. This time, the IPL will have around 10 double-headers played. The night matches will be held from 7:30 p.m. onward instead of the previous 8:00 p.m.

Analysts also estimate that all teams are matched head-to-toe with each other in their complement of players, so an intense season can be expected this time.

Although, several players won’t be playing this year, the IPL this year is still expected to be quite entertaining for fans. Players such as Chris Woakes, Harry Gurney, Jason Roy, Kane Richardson, Lasith Malinga and Suresh Raina won’t be playing this year.