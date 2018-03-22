The World Cup has come under jeopardy in the wake of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal’s death. He, along with his daughter, was poisoned with a nerve agent and Britain has maintained that Russia is responsible for the killing. If the allegations are proven true, it can further deteriorate the relationship between the two nations as it will be considered an attack on British soil by Russia.

FIFA World Cup is just a couple of months away and it has already become a hotbed of a politically-charged hullabaloo. Russia, nation that hosts the football World Cup, has come under fire lately from both the domestic firebrands and the international community. In the latest attack on Russia’s credibility to host a tournament of such magnitude, British Foreign secretary Boris Johnson on Thursday aggravated the already sour tensions between Russia and Britain by giving a controversial statement.

Boris Johnson claimed that recently re-elected Russian president Vladimir Putin will exercise his clout over upcoming football world cup just like Adolf Hitler did with the 1936 Olympic Games. “Putin is going to use [the World Cup] in the way Hitler used the 1936 Olympics. I think it’s an emetic prospect, frankly, to think of Putin glorying in this sporting event,” he said.

The speculation is rife that England, along with four other European countries, is mulling over withdrawing from the football extravaganza to be held in Russia from June 14, 2018. Johnson went on to say, “I frankly do not think England should be participating in the World Cup. I don’t think we should be supporting Putin using this as a PR exercise to gloss over the gross human rights abuses for which he’s responsible.”

The World Cup has come under jeopardy in the wake of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal’s poisoning. He, along with his daughter, was poisoned with a nerve agent and Britain has maintained that Russia is responsible for the killing. If the allegations are proven true, it can further deteriorate the relationship between the two nations as it will be considered an attack on British soil by Russia.

