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Home > Sports News > Vozinha’s Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch

Vozinha’s Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch

Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha is set to join Chilean giants Colo Colo after his standout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vozinha's Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch. Photo X
Vozinha's Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 18:02 IST

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is set to complete one of the most remarkable transfers of the summer after agreeing to join Chilean powerhouse Colo Colo following his outstanding performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, will travel to Santiago in the coming days to undergo a medical before completing his move to the Chilean league leaders. The transfer comes after his departure from Portuguese second-tier club Chaves earlier this year.

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Colo Colo president Anibal Mosa confirmed that an agreement had been reached and revealed that the experienced shot-stopper would soon be unveiled at the club.

“Vozinha will be a Colo Colo player. In the coming days, he will travel to Chile, undergo the usual medical examinations and then be presented here at the Estadio Monumental,” Mosa said.

Vozinha’s reputation soared during the World Cup in North America, where he emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprise stars. His heroic display in Cape Verde’s goalless draw against eventual champions Spain earned widespread praise, while another series of stunning saves against Lionel Messi’s Argentina further cemented his status as one of the competition’s standout goalkeepers.

The veteran played a crucial role in Cape Verde’s historic World Cup journey. The island nation, the second-smallest country ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, stunned several opponents before narrowly losing 3-2 to defending champions Argentina after extra time in the Round of 32.

His performances transformed him from a respected international goalkeeper into a global football sensation almost overnight.

Off the pitch, Vozinha’s popularity has exploded. Supported by popular Brazilian streamer Casimiro, the goalkeeper became one of the biggest social media success stories of the tournament. His Instagram following reportedly skyrocketed from around 50,000 before the World Cup to nearly 30 million in just a matter of weeks.

Colo Colo have already embraced the excitement surrounding the signing. The Chilean club teased supporters on social media with an image appearing to reference Vozinha’s trademark curly hairstyle, sparking excitement among fans before the official announcement.

While the transfer has generated enormous publicity, Mosa insisted the decision was based on footballing merit rather than popularity. He believes the goalkeeper’s performances on the biggest stage proved he deserved the opportunity to play for one of South America’s most successful clubs.

Before earning worldwide recognition, Vozinha built a well-travelled career featuring spells in Slovakia, Angola, Moldova, Cyprus and Portugal. Now, after becoming one of the feel-good stories of the 2026 World Cup, the Cape Verde international is preparing for perhaps the biggest club challenge of his career as he begins a new chapter with Colo Colo.

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Vozinha’s Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch
Tags: Cape Verde goalkeepercolo colocolo colo transfer newsFIFA World Cup 2026Vozinhavozinha transfer

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Vozinha’s Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch
Vozinha’s Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch
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