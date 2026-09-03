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Home > Sports News > VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update

VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update

With the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia chairing a crucial meeting on the Indian team's recent performances, he also gave an update on VVS Laxman's prospect of being appointed as the men's team director of cricket in the foreseeable future.

VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update. (Image Credits: X)
VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 18:42 IST

With the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia chairing a crucial meeting on the Indian team’s recent performances, he also gave an update on VVS Laxman’s prospect of being appointed as the men’s team director of cricket in the foreseeable future. With a report claiming earlier that the former Indian Test cricketer is set to become the Indian men’s side’s Director of Cricket, will he indeed be appointed? BCCI Secretary gives an update.

Will VVS Laxman be appointed as Team India’s Director of Cricket?

Contrary to the recent media reports, Saikia has dismissed such speculations and that Laxman will stay as the head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence. The ex right-handed batter has taken charge of the Men in Blue on a handful of occasions as the interim coach in recent times to allow Gautam Gambhir to allow some time off. Nevertheless, Laxman will continue to stay in the capacity that he held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

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The 51-year-old will also replace Gambhir as the head coach during the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, beginning on September 19. With Gambhir facing a gruelling following months, headlined by the white-ball series at home against the West Indies and the all-format tour of New Zealand, missing the Asian Games will allow him a much-needed break.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia seemingly confirms Rohit Sharma will play in the 2027 World Cup

With questions over champion opener Rohit Sharma suddenly creeping up one year away from ODI World Cup 2027, Devajit Saikia said the below, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

You must have seen he is playing brilliantly.”

Hence, Cricbuzz reported that there seems to be no immediate threat to the T20 World Cup-winning skipper. The meeting held on Thursday was attended by Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer, VVS Laxman and Shubman Gill. Chief of Selectors Ajit Agarkar curiously did not attend the meeting and was reportedly in a no-internet zone. The right-hander’s next international outing is set to be in the final week of September when the West Indies will visit India for a three-game ODI series.

Rohit is expected to play all the 50-over games leading up to the 2027 World Cup and could likely quit international cricket after the tournament. The veteran’s poor ODI record in South Africa is likely to come under the scanner repeatedly ahead of the showpiece event in late 2027. He averages a paltry 19.69 in 14 ODIs in the rainbow nation with only 256 runs, with the lone 115 coming at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha in 2018. Thus, Rohit cannot afford a lot of low scores in the series leading up to the World Cup.

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VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update
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VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update
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