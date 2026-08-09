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Home > Sports News > VVS Laxman Not Keen, Ajit Agarkar’s Future In Doubt As BCCI Eyes New Selection Chief

VVS Laxman Not Keen, Ajit Agarkar’s Future In Doubt As BCCI Eyes New Selection Chief

Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as India’s chief selector ends in September 2026, with BCCI weighing an extension or a new face ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

VVS Laxman Not Keen, Ajit Agarkar’s Future In Doubt As BCCI Eyes New Selection Chief. Photo X
VVS Laxman Not Keen, Ajit Agarkar’s Future In Doubt As BCCI Eyes New Selection Chief. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 17:46 IST

Ajit Agarkar’s future as the chairman of India’s senior men’s selection committee has become a subject of growing discussion, with his current tenure set to conclude in September 2026. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now faces an important decision over whether to extend his stint or bring in a new face ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Agarkar has been at the helm of India’s senior selection committee since 2023 and has overseen several major decisions during his tenure. With the next 50-over World Cup approaching, continuity could be considered important, although reports suggest that an extension for the former India pacer is not guaranteed.

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Earlier this month, VVS Laxman’s name emerged as one of the possible candidates to replace Agarkar. Laxman, one of India’s most respected former batters, currently heads the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. However, more recent reports indicate that Laxman is not keen on taking up the selection chief’s position at this stage.

That, however, may not necessarily close the door on a potential move in the future. Indian cricket has witnessed several instances where former players initially reluctant to accept high-profile positions eventually changed their minds.

Rahul Dravid is a notable example. The former India captain had initially been hesitant about becoming the national team’s head coach but eventually accepted the role. He also considered stepping away after the 2023 ODI World Cup before being persuaded to continue.

Laxman himself had previously been considered for the head coach position in 2024 but opted against taking up the demanding role. Instead, he became the head of the CoE, where he has completed nearly two years.

His current responsibilities brought him into discussions with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Sunday. Saikia visited the Bengaluru facility to assess the situation surrounding the recent increase in injuries within the Indian men’s team.

While Laxman’s immediate availability remains uncertain, the BCCI could explore other former India cricketers if Agarkar’s contract is not renewed.

The selection committee chairman’s position carries enormous responsibility, particularly with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon. Whoever takes charge will have a major say in shaping India’s squad and managing the transition between established stars and emerging players.

For now, Agarkar remains in the position, but the uncertainty surrounding his future means the BCCI could soon be faced with another significant decision at the top of Indian cricket.

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VVS Laxman Not Keen, Ajit Agarkar’s Future In Doubt As BCCI Eyes New Selection Chief
Tags: 2027 World CupAgarkar replacementAjit AgarkarAjit Agarkar tenurebcciBCCI chief selectorbcci latest newsBCCI selection committeeCentre of Excellencedevajit-saikiaIndia chief selectorIndia Cricket TeamIndian CricketIndian cricket selectorsRahul Dravidvvs laxmanVVS Laxman BCCI

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VVS Laxman Not Keen, Ajit Agarkar’s Future In Doubt As BCCI Eyes New Selection Chief

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VVS Laxman Not Keen, Ajit Agarkar’s Future In Doubt As BCCI Eyes New Selection Chief
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