VVS Laxman Raises Fitness Concern Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Despite Player of the Series Heroics vs Zimbabwe

India vs Zimbabwe: Stand-in head coach VVS Laxman was all praise for young teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the India vs Zimbabwe series. However, the former Test cricket legend raised concerns about the 15-year-old batter’s overall fitness. Notably, Sooryavanshi was named the player of the series for his two fifties in the three-match tour against Zimbabwe. Laxman is not the first former cricketer to call out the left-handed batter for his fitness. Earlier, after a record-breaking Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi was called out by Mohammad Kaif for his fielding.

IND vs ZIM: VVS Laxman calls out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for poor fitness

Having been named the Player of the Series in what was only his first time playing all matches on a tour, Sooryavanshi received praise from the whole cricketing world. However, while appearing in the post-match press conference, India’s stand-in coach, VVS Laxman, pointed out that the young sensation has to work on his fitness.

The former Indian cricketer said, “The one area we want him to improve is his overall fitness. He’s a very young boy. He himself wants to get better in every aspect of the game. Even today, when he got injured (while attempting a diving catch running in from deep square leg), he still wanted to stay on the field. It was our physio who asked him to come off. That’s the eagerness and earnestness he has to contribute in every possible way to the team.”

India vs Zimbabwe: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stars for Men in Blue

1️⃣5️⃣1️⃣ runs at an explosive 1️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ strike rate 💥 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bags the Player of the Series award 👏👏#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/s2czRP4iei — BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2026







Sooryavanshi showcased his immense talent with a scintillating 81 off 49 balls in India’s 35-run victory over Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday. His match-winning knock helped him finish as the series’ leading run-scorer with 151 runs in three matches, earning him his maiden Player of the Series award.

His efforts with the bat in Zimbabwe come on the back of a standout performance for India at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup at the start of the year at the same ground, showcasing the full capabilities the 15-year-old has at his disposal with hints of what the future may hold for the hard-hitting left-hander.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continues Fine Form

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s exceptional performance in Zimbabwe follows a record-breaking season in the IPL 2026. The left-handed batter unarguably carried the RR batting order to a Qualifier 2 finish in the tournament. His performances in the league saw the Bihar-born batter earn numerous awards, most notably the MVP and the Orange Cap. It was the first time a player had won the Orange Cap award while having the highest strike rate in the tournament.

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