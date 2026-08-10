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Home > Sports News > VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No To Big Offer

VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No To Big Offer

VVS Laxman reveals Jay Shah approached him to become India head coach in 2023, but personal reasons led him to turn down the role before Gautam Gambhir’s appointment.

VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No. Photo X
VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 16:29 IST

VVS Laxman has revealed that he was approached by then-BCCI secretary Jay Shah to become the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team in 2023, but ultimately declined the opportunity due to personal reasons.

Laxman, who has previously served as India’s interim head coach on several occasions, disclosed that he was expected to take over the position during a period when Rahul Dravid’s tenure was nearing its end.

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“In 2023, I was supposed to become the head coach,” Laxman said on Sunday. “Because of personal reasons, I was not able to take that up. I went and spoke to Jay twice. He understood my reasons. Because of what Jay and the BCCI have given me, the freedom to execute with my vision, it continues with Devajit and other office bearers,” he added.

The development is understood to have taken place around the end of the 2023 ODI World Cup, when questions were being raised about Dravid’s future. Dravid’s contract was approaching its conclusion, and there were reports that he was initially reluctant to continue. However, the BCCI eventually extended his tenure until the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Dravid’s decision to stay on proved hugely successful as India lifted the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, ending their long wait for an ICC trophy. The former India captain subsequently stepped down after the triumph.

Laxman, meanwhile, chose a different path within Indian cricket. Instead of taking over as head coach, he accepted responsibility as chairman of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, a role previously held by Dravid.

“I extended for two years, and I committed to the BCCI that here I am not taking up the head coach position, but I will make sure that I establish the CoE, I establish the structure, the processes and the protocols, before I move on,” he added.

Laxman’s name surfaced again when the Indian team needed a new head coach following Dravid’s departure. However, the BCCI eventually turned to Gautam Gambhir, who had emerged as a strong candidate after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title as their mentor.

Gambhir’s tenure has since delivered major success, with India winning the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia approaching, Gambhir will now aim to complete a remarkable three-title run in global tournaments.

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VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No To Big Offer
Tags: bccigautam gambhirIndia Head Coachindian cricket teamjay shahjay shah vvs laxmanRahul Dravidvvs laxmanvvs laxman india coach

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VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No To Big Offer

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VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No To Big Offer

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VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No To Big Offer
VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No To Big Offer
VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No To Big Offer
VVS Laxman Reveals Jay Shah Wanted Him as India Head Coach Before Gautam Gambhir, Explains Why He Said No To Big Offer

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