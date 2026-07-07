VVS Laxman To Be Appointed Interim Head Coach Of Team India For Zimbabwe Tour And Asian Games – Report

The BCCI is geared up to adopt a tactical coaching split by appointing nationally cherished cricketer and NCA director VVS Laxman as the provisional head coach for India’s senior men international team during two significant global events later in the year. Information sourced from within high operational quarters of the apex Indian cricket governing body states that Laxman, who is currently heading the BCCI Centre of Excellence structure, will head the coaching support staff for the relatively short visit to Zimbabwe and then during the marquee 2026 Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. This is strategically planned with the view to monitor the load of the most senior coaches during an extremely crowded and demanding multi-format itinerary throughout the course of the year.

Busy International Calendar Forces BCCI To Split National Coaching Duties

The operational decision to hand over the crucial managerial reins to VVS Laxman stems primarily from an overlapping international match roadmap. Regular national head coach Gautam Gambhir will remain heavily occupied with the primary senior core group during the same competitive window.

The upcoming three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe begins in Harare on July 23, starting just four short days after the gruelling multi-format England series officially concludes on July 19. Furthermore, the upcoming 2026 Asian Games cricket event in Japan is scheduled to run simultaneously with the home white-ball bilateral series against the West Indies. Gambhir will remain on home soil to exclusively oversee the primary ODI squad configuration against the West Indies, allowing Laxman to independently handle transition players abroad.

Experienced Track Record Positions VVS Laxman For Multi-Assignment Success

Laxman headlined the executive national coaching panel during a previous trip to Zimbabwe back in 2024 when Shubman Gill commanded the captaincy. He also previously operated as the mastermind head coach during the historic Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou back in 2023 when the senior staff was busy with the ODI World Cup, successfully guiding the side to a gold medal finish. Under the current setup, India will play three high-intensity T20I matches in Harare from July 23 to July 27 under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, before shifting focus entirely to defending their continental crown at the Asian Games later this autumn.

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