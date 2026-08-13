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Home > Sports News > VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Chief Selector in September? Check Latest Report And Truth Behind The Buzz

VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Chief Selector in September? Check Latest Report And Truth Behind The Buzz

The Indian cricket team is currently preparing for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. With India looking to bounce back after a difficult run in Test cricket, reports surrounding changes within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have also grabbed attention. Several reports have suggested that former India batter VVS Laxman could be considered as a replacement for chief selector Ajit Agarkar, whose current tenure is set to end in September 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the BCCI, while reports also indicate that Laxman is not interested in taking up the selector's role at present.

VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar as Head Coach? Here's What We Know So Far
VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar as Head Coach? Here's What We Know So Far

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 18:00 IST

The Indian cricket team is currently preparing for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. With India looking to bounce back after a difficult run in Test cricket, reports surrounding changes within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have also grabbed attention. Several reports have suggested that former India batter VVS Laxman could be considered as a replacement for chief selector Ajit Agarkar, whose current tenure is set to end in September 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the BCCI, while reports also indicate that Laxman is not interested in taking up the selector’s role at present. 

Will VVS Laxman Replace Ajit Agarkar as Chief Selector?

Reports have suggested that VVS Laxman is among the names being considered if the BCCI decides not to extend Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector. Agarkar’s current term is scheduled to end in September 2026, with an extension until the 2027 ODI World Cup previously expected. However, recent developments, including the debate surrounding Rohit Sharma’s ODI future during India’s England tour, have reportedly led to a rethink.

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VVS Laxman Chief Selector Reports: What Do We Know?

Laxman is currently the Head of Cricket at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He has been closely involved in the development of emerging Indian talent and has worked with domestic players, India A and Under-19 teams as well as the national setup. He has also served as an interim head coach of India, including during the T20I series in Zimbabwe. 

Why Is VVS Laxman Considered for the Selector’s Role?

Laxman’s extensive experience across different levels of Indian cricket makes him a respected figure within the BCCI system. His work with domestic cricketers, India A, Under-19 players and the senior national team has given him significant knowledge of India’s talent pool. The chief selector’s position would also involve less travelling than the full-time head coach’s job, allowing Laxman to remain involved in the development of Indian cricket.

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VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Chief Selector in September? Check Latest Report And Truth Behind The Buzz
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VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Chief Selector in September? Check Latest Report And Truth Behind The Buzz
VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Chief Selector in September? Check Latest Report And Truth Behind The Buzz
VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Chief Selector in September? Check Latest Report And Truth Behind The Buzz
VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Chief Selector in September? Check Latest Report And Truth Behind The Buzz

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