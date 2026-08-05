VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar? BCCI Reportedly Identifies New Chief Selector Ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup — Report

Indian Cricket Team: Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as the chief selector of the senior men’s team will be expiring in September this year. While the former fast bowler hopes for an extension to his contract, tensions have grown within the BCCI after India’s poor white-ball tour to England. It appears that reports have emerged that the BCCI has already found Agarkar’s replacement. VVS Laxman is among the frontrunners to take up the position that is currently held by Agarkar.

VVS Laxman to replace Ajit Agarkar

Speculation is currently running rampant that the BCCI will not give another extension to Ajit Agarkar as the Chairman of Selectors. His tenure is scheduled to end in September 2026, and the Board has indicated through subtle hints that a decision to replace him as Chairman of Selectors.

According to a report from Dainik Jagran, if the Board decides to not renew his contract, VVS Laxman will become India’s new chief selector. Laxman is already working behind the scenes with the A team, the Under-19 team and at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Laxman is the Head of Cricket at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) based in Bengaluru and is widely considered one of the architects of India’s player development pathway. He recently acted as interim head coach for India’s T20I series in Zimbabwe when Gautam Gambhir was rested.

Can Ajit Agarkar Get an Extension?

An extension for Agarkar is possible. An indication from the board might not be entirely positive considering the upcoming Sri Lanka two-Test tour, which would be critical for them, and the former Indian pacer himself is eager to carry on till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Agarkar has had an eventful tenure. Immaculately.

Agarkar is enjoying a successful stint so far. Since taking over as head of the selection committee in 2023, he has led India through one of its most successful phases of cricket ever, with the Indian men’s side having won three ICC tournaments: the 2024 & 2026 T20 World Cups and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

His selection committee has also successfully navigated a transition of considerable magnitude across formats, with the retirements of the aging stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja being achieved by introducing numerous new faces and stars from the domestic game into the international fold.

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