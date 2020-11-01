As former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman rings in his 46th birthday on Sunday, wishes continue to pour in for the "very very special" batsman.

As former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman rings in his 46th birthday on Sunday, wishes continue to pour in for the “very very special” batsman. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a quirky tweet as wished his “wonderful friend” on his birthday.

“Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy Birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata @VVSLaxman281. May you find all the love and happiness,” Sehwag tweeted.

Suresh Raina said that playing with a “true gentleman” Laxman was an honour for the ‘southpaw’. “Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281. It’s always been an honour to play with a true gentleman like you. Wishing lots of happiness & healthy times ahead,” Raina tweeted.

Also read: IPL 13 SRH vs RCB: Always special getting Virat Kohli’s wicket, says Sandeep Sharma

Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy Birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata @VVSLaxman281 . May you find all the love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/kRxeaLNJMP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 1, 2020

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281. It’s always been an honour to play with a true gentleman like you. Wishing lots of happiness & healthy times ahead.🙌☝️✌️ pic.twitter.com/JbhTZKNnCZ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 1, 2020

Also read: ‘T20 cricket’s Bradman’: Sehwag hails Chris Gayle on becoming first player to smash 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh cherished the old memories and posted a picture of him along with Laxman and former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

“Very very special wishes for a fine gentleman on the park & in life! Happy birthday, @VVSLaxman281 It’s been a pleasure playing alongside you & creating memories together! Wishing you happiness and success always! Loads of love and wishes laxi #Legend,” Yuvraj tweeted.

“Very very happy birthday to a very very special man @VVSLaxman281 wish you lots of happiness.. #HappyBirthDayVVSLaxman,” Harbhajan tweeted.

In his cricketing career, Laxman played 86 ODIs and 134 Tests for India amassing 2,338 and 8,781 runs respectively. He was the architect of India’s historic come-from-behind victory over Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test, scoring his career-best 281 in the match.

Also read: IPL 13: ‘Losing three games in a row is terrible’, says AB de Villiers