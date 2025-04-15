Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name

He was at the helm when India clinched their second T20 World Cup title in 2024. The following year, under his captaincy, India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy, ending an 11-year drought for a major ICC title.

In a heartfelt move to recognize one of Indian cricket’s modern greats, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has approved the naming of a stand at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium in honor of Rohit Sharma, the current Indian men’s team captain.

The decision was finalized during the MCA’s Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, April 15.

Rohit Joins Mumbai Cricket Royalty

According to a media report, Rohit’s name will now be featured alongside other Mumbai cricket legends, including Sharad Pawar, Ajit Wadekar, and Amol Kale.

“Today’s decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future. These stands and this lounge shall forever echo the legacy of those who built Mumbai’s cricketing spirit — brick by brick, run by run,” MCA President Ajinkya Naik said in an official statement.

According to the report, the Divesh Pavilion 3 will be renamed after Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Grand Stand Level 3 will be dedicated to Sharad Pawar, and Grand Stand Level 4 will carry the name of the late Ajit Wadekar.

Celebrating a Champion’s Career

Rohit’s cricketing achievements speak volumes.

He was at the helm when India clinched their second T20 World Cup title in 2024. The following year, under his captaincy, India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy, ending an 11-year drought for a major ICC title.

His leadership also saw India reach the final of the World Test Championship for the 2021–23 cycle. Although the team narrowly missed repeating that feat in the next edition, his influence as captain remained undeniable.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup hosted at home, India remained unbeaten all the way to the final, displaying dominance and flair. Rohit’s aggressive leadership style was central to that memorable run.

From Mumbai Indians to the Wankhede Walls

Beyond his national contributions, Rohit has had a glorious IPL career with the Mumbai Indians, leading them to five titles — the most by any franchise under a single captain.

With this honor, he joins an elite group of cricketers with named stands at Wankhede, including Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, Sachin Tendulkar, and Dilip Vengsarkar.

Though he has retired from T20 Internationals, Rohit remains an integral part of the Indian setup in ODIs and Tests. As an opener and leader, his influence continues to shape Indian cricket’s present and future.

ALSO READ: Massive Setback For SRH: Key Player Ruled Out Of IPL With Shoulder Injury

 

