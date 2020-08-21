Wushu player Poonam Khattri is currently gearing up for World cup. Khattri says that she ended up with a silver medal only during the World Championship in 2019 but now she is aiming for the gold.

A lady who is firm with her dreams yet winning medals for the country. Poonam Khattri a well known Wushu player who is true inspiration for the upcoming generation. She just stuns everyone with her hard work and true dedication. She shows how the modern form of Chinese martial arts shape up in India.

Q1. How you are preparing yourself for the World Cup ?

Ans. I am training in Delhi under SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal). During the World Championship, 2019 I ended up with silver only. But this time I am aiming for the gold at the World Cup.

Q2. How you are practicing during this pandemic ?

Ans. I have never stop practicing. But since last from one month I am more working over my skills. Even during the time of covid I am working hard. We all are following all the norms, each and every precaution as well.

Also Read: Acceptance is very important: Deepika Kumari

Also Read: Paytm First Games enters Caribbean Premier League, becomes the title sponsor of Jamaica Tallawahs

Q3. Have your game affected while you are on duty?

Ans. No, actually I got selected in 2008 as a constable at Mahila Sashastra Shakti Bal with the help of ‘khel quota’. During my job my game has improved. So, even when I am on duty I have to keep focusing on my game only. That’s how my game and job go hand in hand.

Q4. How do you manage family and sports altogether ?

Ans. I am very much fortunate in this. Before marriage my parents supported me so much. After my marriage my husband and my in-laws too always stands behind me as my backbone. This support always helps me to keep myself motivated.

Q5. When you have won your first international medal in Wushu ?

Ans. I have won my first international medal at 6TH Asian Championship, 2004 which was held in Myanmar. Total medal tally I have right now is of 29 medals (National and International both).

Q6. When did you decide to become a Wushu player?

Ans. Since from my childhood I was attracted towards and game. Even when I was in school I spent most of my hours on ground only. So in the very beginning I was player of Kabaddi. Then afer seeing my sister I got attracted towards Wushu.

Q7. How you excels in Wushu even after when you know you are living in male dominating society ?

Ans. My father, he is a true person behind my success. He supports me through out my journey. He always wanted my children represent India and win medals for the country as well. Because of him I am what I am today.

Q8. What is your ‘Dream’ ?

Ans. When we talk about ‘Dream’ there is only one. I want Wushu should include in Olympic Games. So that there we win medals for our country and contribute in the medal tally of India.

Q9. What do you think the condition of sports in India ?

Ans. In our country I just want Sports Ministry should see each and every sport equally. If we are getting medals in Wushu so the government needs to uplift Wushu and its players too. Because we also want to get an attention from our supporters.

Q10. If you were not a Wushu player what would you be ?

Ans. If I was not a Wushu player definitely I would doing something great in Kabaddi. Because after Wushu, Kabaddi is the most loving game for me.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh not travelling with CSK squad to UAE, will arrive late