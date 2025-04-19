Punjab Kings have made a strong start in IPL 2025 under new skipper Shreyas Iyer. The franchise seems to have found a rhythm early in the season, turning heads with their solid performances.

'Wanted Big Performer, Not Big Name': Preity Zinta Reacts After Fake Rishabh Pant Quote Sparks Debate

Punjab Kings have made a strong start in IPL 2025 under new skipper Shreyas Iyer. The franchise seems to have found a rhythm early in the season, turning heads with their solid performances.

Auction Dilemma: Iyer vs Pant

Before the IPL 2025 auction, Punjab Kings were reportedly eyeing both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant as potential buys.

However, due to team dynamics and auction strategy, they were only able to go after one of them—and that choice turned out to be Iyer.

Meanwhile, Pant landed a massive INR 27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants after being released by Delhi Capitals. Despite the record-breaking move, his team has struggled to find consistent form, especially compared to Punjab.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the season progressed and PBKS began outperforming LSG, a quote started doing rounds online attributed to Preity Zinta, comparing the two players.

The alleged quote read, “We had both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer– options we could have taken in the team. But we wanted a big performer, not a big name…so we took Shreyas Iyer in the team.”

Zinta Slams Fake News

Preity Zinta was quick to react, setting the record straight on social media.

“I’m so sorry but this is FAKE NEWS!”, she posted, refuting the statement entirely.

Rishabh Pant had said in an interview that I could go anywhere but not to Punjab Kings. But now Punjab owner Preity Zinta exposed Rishabh Pant and said, “WE HAD BOTH RISHABH PANT AND SHREYAS IYER- OPTIONS WE COULD HAVE TAKEN IN THE TEAM. BUT WE WANTED A BIG PERFORMER, NOT A BIG… pic.twitter.com/FT9CVuC65W — Gurlabh Singh (@gurlabhsingh610) April 19, 2025

The viral quote stirred debates on social platforms, especially with Punjab Kings’ impressive performance so far. However, Zinta’s clarification put an end to any misleading narratives.

PBKS Soaring High, Zinta Beaming with Pride

Punjab Kings’ campaign has had plenty of highlights already, with one of the most notable being their gritty win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Defending a modest total of 111, the team pulled off one of the most remarkable victories in IPL history. Yuzvendra Chahal starred in that match and received high praise from the team and fans alike.

During a cheerful post-match chat on YouTube, Zinta couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I just wanted to say I’m so, so happy,” she told Chahal. “In the past, we used to lose matches that were already won. But today, we won a match that looked lost!”

Chahal jokingly replied, “Woh past tha! (That was past),” making Zinta laugh as she added, “Exactly! So I’m really happy about that.”

With their campaign gaining momentum, Punjab Kings look more focused than ever, and Preity Zinta’s energy continues to uplift the team spirit—fake quotes or not.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat