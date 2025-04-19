Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Wanted Big Performer, Not Big Name’: Preity Zinta Reacts After Fake Rishabh Pant Quote Sparks Debate

‘Wanted Big Performer, Not Big Name’: Preity Zinta Reacts After Fake Rishabh Pant Quote Sparks Debate

Punjab Kings have made a strong start in IPL 2025 under new skipper Shreyas Iyer. The franchise seems to have found a rhythm early in the season, turning heads with their solid performances.

‘Wanted Big Performer, Not Big Name’: Preity Zinta Reacts After Fake Rishabh Pant Quote Sparks Debate

'Wanted Big Performer, Not Big Name': Preity Zinta Reacts After Fake Rishabh Pant Quote Sparks Debate


Punjab Kings have made a strong start in IPL 2025 under new skipper Shreyas Iyer. The franchise seems to have found a rhythm early in the season, turning heads with their solid performances.

Auction Dilemma: Iyer vs Pant

Before the IPL 2025 auction, Punjab Kings were reportedly eyeing both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant as potential buys.

However, due to team dynamics and auction strategy, they were only able to go after one of them—and that choice turned out to be Iyer.

Meanwhile, Pant landed a massive INR 27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants after being released by Delhi Capitals. Despite the record-breaking move, his team has struggled to find consistent form, especially compared to Punjab.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the season progressed and PBKS began outperforming LSG, a quote started doing rounds online attributed to Preity Zinta, comparing the two players.

The alleged quote read, “We had both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer– options we could have taken in the team. But we wanted a big performer, not a big name…so we took Shreyas Iyer in the team.”

Zinta Slams Fake News

Preity Zinta was quick to react, setting the record straight on social media.

“I’m so sorry but this is FAKE NEWS!”, she posted, refuting the statement entirely.

The viral quote stirred debates on social platforms, especially with Punjab Kings’ impressive performance so far. However, Zinta’s clarification put an end to any misleading narratives.

PBKS Soaring High, Zinta Beaming with Pride

Punjab Kings’ campaign has had plenty of highlights already, with one of the most notable being their gritty win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Defending a modest total of 111, the team pulled off one of the most remarkable victories in IPL history. Yuzvendra Chahal starred in that match and received high praise from the team and fans alike.

During a cheerful post-match chat on YouTube, Zinta couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I just wanted to say I’m so, so happy,” she told Chahal. “In the past, we used to lose matches that were already won. But today, we won a match that looked lost!”

Chahal jokingly replied, “Woh past tha! (That was past),” making Zinta laugh as she added, “Exactly! So I’m really happy about that.”

With their campaign gaining momentum, Punjab Kings look more focused than ever, and Preity Zinta’s energy continues to uplift the team spirit—fake quotes or not.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

 

Filed under

ipl Punjab Kings Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer

newsx

Mohammad Kaif Blasts Virat Kohli’s Rash Shot Selection: ‘He Thought It Was a Six-Over Game’
The U.S. Supreme Court is

US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act
newsx

‘Wanted Big Performer, Not Big Name’: Preity Zinta Reacts After Fake Rishabh Pant Quote Sparks...
newsx

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat
newsx

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion...
newsx

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mohammad Kaif Blasts Virat Kohli’s Rash Shot Selection: ‘He Thought It Was a Six-Over Game’

Mohammad Kaif Blasts Virat Kohli’s Rash Shot Selection: ‘He Thought It Was a Six-Over Game’

US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion To Reach Key Deal

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion...

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Entertainment

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave