Wednesday, March 19, 2025
  • Warriors’ Stephen Curry Takes Rest Day Against Bucks, Citing ‘Mental’ Fatigue

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Takes Rest Day Against Bucks, Citing ‘Mental’ Fatigue

The Warriors’ loss to Denver ended their seven-game winning streak, but the team remains strong, having won 14 of their last 16 games.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Takes Rest Day Against Bucks, Citing ‘Mental’ Fatigue

Stephen Curry


Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will not play in Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, as confirmed by head coach Steve Kerr. The decision was made to give Curry a break due to mental and emotional fatigue, despite being physically fine.

Curry has played extensive minutes recently, logging 34 or more minutes in six of the last 10 games. His performance in the Warriors’ 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night was a key indicator that he needed rest. Curry scored 20 points on 6-for-21 shooting, reflecting his recent shooting struggles. Over the last five games, the two-time NBA MVP has shot 37% from the field (32 of 86) and 32.2% from three-point range (19 of 59).

Emotionally fatigued

Coach Kerr noted that Curry initially resisted the idea of sitting out but eventually agreed. “We’ve got lots of experience with Steph. We know him well. He just needs a night off once in a while. He’s for sure earned it,” said Kerr. The coach emphasized that when Curry is emotionally fatigued, it affects his decision-making and rhythm on the court, which was evident in recent games.

The Warriors’ loss to Denver ended their seven-game winning streak, but the team remains strong, having won 14 of their last 16 games. Despite Curry’s shooting slump, Golden State has been in top form, climbing the Western Conference standings.

Curry’s ability to handle significant playing time has been a hallmark of his career, but with the rigors of an 82-game NBA season, rest days have become a critical part of maintaining peak performance. Kerr’s decision to rest Curry aligns with the team’s long-term strategy, ensuring he stays fresh for the playoffs.

Golden State fans will be eager to see how the team performs in Curry’s absence against the Milwaukee Bucks, a formidable opponent. As one of the most valuable players in the NBA, his absence will be felt, but it also provides an opportunity for other Warriors players to step up.

Stephen Curry Warriors VS Bucks

