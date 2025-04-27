Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Sports»
  Was Fatigue The Reason Behind Messi's Absence For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas?

Was Fatigue The Reason Behind Messi’s Absence For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas?

The match against FC Dallas marked a critical point for the team, but despite the absences, Inter Miami managed to secure a 2-1 victory.

Was Fatigue The Reason Behind Messi’s Absence For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas?

Inter Miami’s home match against FC Dallas on Saturday, April 26, 2025, saw a notable absence from the squad: Lionel Messi was not included in the lineup.


Inter Miami's home match against FC Dallas on Saturday, April 26, 2025, saw a notable absence from the squad: Lionel Messi was not included in the lineup. This decision comes after Inter Miami's 0-2 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, raising questions about Messi's absence and his role in the upcoming fixtures.

Messi’s Absence: A Strategic Decision

Inter Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, explained that Messi was left out of the squad due to fatigue following the team’s demanding match against Vancouver. Messi had played the full 90 minutes in the Champions Cup loss, a performance that left him feeling fatigued, especially given the synthetic turf used in the match, which can increase player exhaustion.

Mascherano acknowledged that Messi had finished the game well, but the physical toll of playing on artificial grass combined with the tight match schedule prompted the decision to rest the star player. The coach also hinted that other key players, including Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, would be rested in preparation for the crucial second leg of the Champions Cup semifinal against Vancouver on May 1.

Prioritizing the Champions Cup

With the loss in the first leg of the semifinal, Mascherano made it clear that the priority for Inter Miami was the upcoming second leg against Vancouver. “We need to focus on getting back to winning ways and pushing through to the next stage,” Mascherano said. This approach to player rotation is part of his strategy to balance domestic league duties with the team’s aspirations in the international tournament.

The match against FC Dallas marked a critical point for the team, but despite the absences, Inter Miami managed to secure a 2-1 victory. The result was a much-needed confidence boost as they prepare for the decisive return leg in Vancouver.

As Inter Miami moves forward with their fixtures, the focus is now on the Concacaf Champions Cup and ensuring key players, like Messi, are rested and ready for the second leg. The team’s tactical depth, with capable substitutes stepping in during Messi’s absence, proved crucial in their recent win over FC Dallas.

Fans of Inter Miami will be eagerly watching to see if this strategic rest pays off, with the team now facing Vancouver in what will undoubtedly be a high-stakes clash in their pursuit of continental glory.

