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Home > Sports News > Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain Lionel Messi’s Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence

Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain Lionel Messi’s Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence

Did Lionel Messi play his final match for Argentina? Leandro Paredes reveals the squad believed the FIFA World Cup 2026 final would be Messi's last international game.

Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Lionel Messi's Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence. Photo X
Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Lionel Messi's Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 00:04 IST

Lionel Messi has not officially announced his retirement from international football but Argentina teammate Leandro Paredes has made a revelation that has added fuel to speculation about the legendary forward’s future with the Albiceleste.

Days after Argentina’s agonising 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Paredes admitted the squad went into the tournament believing Messi was preparing to bring the curtain down on his incredible international career.

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Speaking to DSports after returning to club duty with Boca Juniors, the midfielder said, “It hurts because I think we said it throughout the World Cup: we didn’t want Leo’s last game to come.”

Paredes then delivered the strongest hint yet that Messi may have already made his decision before the final.

“I think he had already decided that it would be his last game with the national team.”

However, the 31-year-old remains hopeful that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will reconsider.

“Hopefully not — hopefully he can keep playing. It’ll be his decision, and whatever he decides, if it makes him happy, it’ll make us happy too.”

Messi Yet To Confirm Argentina Retirement

Despite increasing speculation Messi has not ruled out having played his last game for Argentina. The 39-year-old was emotional after Spain beat the defending champions at MetLife Stadium, with Ferran Torres scoring the winner in extra time to give La Roja their first FIFA World Cup title.

Messi then broke his silence with an emotional message on social media, saying the loss would be one that would take some time to get over. But he stopped short of announcing his retirement from international football.

If Sunday’s final is his swansong, Messi will go out as perhaps the greatest player in the history of Argentina. He has scored 125 goals and provided 65 assists in 207 international appearances with his country, as he has led them to the 2021 Copa América, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 FIFA World Cup wins in Qatar and as well as the 2024 Copa América victory.

Finalissima Could Offer Messi One Last Chance

Curiously, Messi’s international future has been made all the more intriguing with reports FIFA is eager to stage the next Finalissima between World Cup winners Spain and Copa América champions Argentina before the end of 2026. The proposed clash has, of course, fuelled hopes amongst fans that Messi could delay retirement for one last appearance in Argentina colours.

But there has been no word from either Messi or the Argentine Football Association officially, for now. Until that announcement comes, the footballing world can only wait to see if the World Cup final was the final chapter in one of the great international careers the game has ever seen. 

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Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain Lionel Messi’s Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence
Tags: Argentina Football Teamleandro paredeslionel messiLionel Messi Argentinalionel messi last international matchLionel Messi Retirement

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Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain Lionel Messi’s Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence
Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain Lionel Messi’s Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence
Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain Lionel Messi’s Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence
Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain Lionel Messi’s Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence

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