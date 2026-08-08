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Home > Sports News > Was Gianni Infantino’s Alleged Lover Paid by UEFA? FIFA President Faces Fresh Controversy Over Six-Figure Sum

Was Gianni Infantino’s Alleged Lover Paid by UEFA? FIFA President Faces Fresh Controversy Over Six-Figure Sum

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been hit by a fresh controversy after a media investigation alleged that UEFA made a six-figure severance payment to a woman who reportedly had a relationship with Infantino during his time as the European governing body's general secretary. Infantino, who was married at the time, has strongly denied the allegations, according to a spokesman cited by The Telegraph.

Was Gianni Infantino's Alleged Lover Paid Off by UEFA as FIFA President Lands in New Controversy? Details Here
Was Gianni Infantino's Alleged Lover Paid Off by UEFA as FIFA President Lands in New Controversy? Details Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 11:34 IST

Gianni Infantino Alleged Lover Paid Off By UEFA: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been hit by a fresh controversy after a media investigation alleged that UEFA made a six-figure severance payment to a woman who reportedly had a relationship with Infantino during his time as the European governing body’s general secretary. Infantino, who was married at the time, has strongly denied the allegations, according to a spokesman cited by The Telegraph.

UEFA, where Infantino served as general secretary from 2009 to 2016, has confirmed that a departure payment was made to the individual in question. However, the organisation did not publicly disclose the amount or the circumstances surrounding the payment.

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What Are The Allegations Against Gianni Infantino?

According to The Telegraph investigation, UEFA paid a six-figure sum to a woman who allegedly had a relationship with Infantino during his tenure as the organisation’s general secretary. The report has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s departure from UEFA and the payment she received.

Infantino’s spokesman has rejected the allegations, telling The Telegraph that the FIFA president “strongly denies these categorically untrue allegations”. The claims remain allegations and have not been established as fact.

What Did UEFA Say About The Payment?

UEFA has confirmed that a departure payment was made to the individual mentioned in the report. The governing body did not, however, publicly provide further details about the payment or confirm the circumstances alleged by The Telegraph.

According to a BBC report they had contacted FIFA and Infantino for comment regarding the allegations and the reported payment.

Gianni Infantino’s FIFA Presidency Under Pressure

The allegations emerge at a difficult time for Infantino, who is facing scrutiny over his future as FIFA president following the collapse of plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors. The latest controversy adds another layer of pressure around the FIFA chief as he continues to lead world football’s governing body.

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Was Gianni Infantino’s Alleged Lover Paid by UEFA? FIFA President Faces Fresh Controversy Over Six-Figure Sum
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Was Gianni Infantino’s Alleged Lover Paid by UEFA? FIFA President Faces Fresh Controversy Over Six-Figure Sum

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Was Gianni Infantino’s Alleged Lover Paid by UEFA? FIFA President Faces Fresh Controversy Over Six-Figure Sum
Was Gianni Infantino’s Alleged Lover Paid by UEFA? FIFA President Faces Fresh Controversy Over Six-Figure Sum
Was Gianni Infantino’s Alleged Lover Paid by UEFA? FIFA President Faces Fresh Controversy Over Six-Figure Sum
Was Gianni Infantino’s Alleged Lover Paid by UEFA? FIFA President Faces Fresh Controversy Over Six-Figure Sum

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