Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina who is making his comeback in the Blue jersey almost after a year is all set to smash the ball out of the stadiums. Raina who played his last T20 match for the national side in January last year shared his views with the fans. In the interview with Aaj Tak, Cricketer Suresh Raina said he was hurt after he got dropped from the team despite performing well against England in the T20 series. He was out because didn’t clear the YO-YO test (Physical fitness test). In his last international T20 match, Raina performed well and scored 63 runs.

“I was hurt on getting dropped even after performing well. But now I have cleared the Yo-Yo test and feeling so strong. During all these months of hard training, the desire to play for India again grew only so much stronger,” said Suresh Raina.

Raina also said that he will not leave the game here. He wants to serve the country as long as possible and eyeing to play the 2019 world cup. Adding to his statement left-handed batsman said that there is still a lot of cricket left in him, and he is extremely confident to do well in the upcoming 3 matches.

Answering the question raised on the age factor, cricketer answered very confidently and said yes! I am 23 but, as they say, age is just a number. The other day when my match clothing arrived, I was feeling the same as a debutant. It feels really special.