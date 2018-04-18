16-year-old Manu Bhaker, who made the nation proud by winning the first gold medal in shooting in the women's 10m Air Pistol at Commonwealth Games 2018, has now spoken on reports being circulated that she was insulted during felicitation ceremony in Dadri. Manu Bhaker said that she was not insulted at the ceremony.

16-year-old Commonwealth Games winner Manu Bhaker, who made India proud by winning India’s first gold medal in shooting in the women’s 10m Air Pistol has now responded to the media reports doing the rounds that she was insulted during a felicitation ceremony which took place in Dadri on Tuesday. Denying that any such thing had happened, Many Bhaker said that she was not insulted. Further adding to her explanation about the incident, the Commonwealth Games winner said that she stoop up to respect her elders. “What does a normal person do when they meet their elders? Do they keep sitting? If I sat in front of them on the ground, I did nothing wrong,” Bhaker added.

Lashing out on wrong stories being perpetrated, Manu Bhaker said that it was wrong reporting and therefore it should be stopped. “Why do journalists go to any extent to create a sensational news? This I believe they do when they can’t get a story. Such type of wrong propaganda should be stopped.” Manu Bhaker said.

Not only Manu Bhaker but her father too spoke on the issue. Manu’s father Ramkishan Bhaker said that this kind of reporting should be banned. They give respect to their elders and this is what her daughter did there. He further said that don’t add misery to what she has got for the nation. Learn to respect elders like her daughter does. Salute her and don’t point fingers at her or the people who felicitated her.”

