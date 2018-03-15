Washington Sundar was phenomenal for India in their latest win against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 as he finished with the career-best figures of 22/3 in 4 overs. India defeated Bangladesh by 17 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and booked a spot in the finals of the tournament. Sundar believes if India will continue playing their top game, they can win the title.

Washington Sundar has emerged as India best-bowling bet in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy 2018, the all-rounder who was picked in the young squad for the challenging tri-series involving two other strong limited over sides Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has made full use of the opportunity. Sundar has looked like a daunting spinner in a series where he is yet to grab hold of the willow. In India’s latest victory over Bangladesh in the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder once again proved his mettle with the white ball and finished the game with his career-best figures of 22/3 in 4 overs.

India got better of Bangladesh by 17 runs at the R Premadasa to cement their spot in the finals of the tournament. With the help of Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 89 and efforts from Suresh Raina (47) and Shikhar Dhawan (35), India posted a challenging total of 176/3 on board in 20 overs. Bangladesh coming into bat didn’t had the start they were looking for and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. After losing four wickets inside 61 runs, Mushfiqur Rahim’s 55 ball 72 and Sabbir Rahman’s 27 brought the Bangladesh innings on track but their efforts eventually went in vain as the Indian spinners did a commendable job to restrict the Bangladeshis 17 runs short of the target.

Indian spin duo of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal kept the Bangladesh batsmen on bay and brought the scoring rate down with their strict bowling. Reflecting on the spells bowled by him in the powerplay overs, Sundar who ran havoc on the Bangladeshi top order said it was important for him and Chahal to not concede runs in the middle and maintain their line. “It is definitely a challenging thing (to bowl in powerplay overs) but that is what you play cricket for. When you get an opportunity to represent your country you need to face those challenges. When you win those challenges you get a lot of satisfaction,” he said.

The 18-year-old has proved to be skipper Rohit Sharma’s go to man in the series and has rarely done anything wrong so far in the four games that he has played for the Men in Blue. He picked the wickets of Tamim Iqbal (27), Liton Das (7) and Soumya Sarkar (1): the Bangladeshi top 3 to destruct the top order of the opponents and add to his tally of wickets. he has now earned seven scalps in the series so far, becoming the most wicket-taking bowler with the final encounter in hand.

Talking about his and Chahal’s plan while bowling to a Bangladeshi side who came into the game on the back of an impressive win against host Sri Lanka, chasing down a remarkable total of 215 runs, Sundar said the spin duo came with a plan and they executed it well to help the team ensure a victory. “It’s a very good feeling when you bowl under 6 every day. It was very important for me and Chahal to bowl well. Our 8 overs were very important. Mine and Chahal’s four overs were very crucial and both us bowled well. It is not an easy wicket to defend any kind of totals. You saw them (Bangladesh) chasing down 215 odd runs. So we had our plans,” said the all-rounder who has bowled 11 of his 16 overs during powerplays.

Sundar before making it into the Indian side had a decent IPL season with the Rising Pune Supergiants where he polished his skills under the Australian skipper Steve Smith and former India captain MS Dhoni, he has also made his presence felt in the domestic circuit and believes the cricket he played in the local leagues back in his hometown has helped him largely in countering the pressure of bowling in the powerplay and the depth overs. “I play a lot of league games back home. A couple of years back, we played a tournament. I used to bowl two in the powerplay and two in the death overs which was difficult. These things helped me to get better as a cricketer.”

India have booked a spot in the finals of the tournament and are lined up to face the winner of the final encounter of the tournament between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Sundar spoke optimistically about India’s chances in the final and reckoned if India could play their A game in the final they can easily beat any opponents. “If we could play to our potential if we could play to our strength if we could have another good day definitely we will win the tournament,” he said.

