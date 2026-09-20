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Home > Sports News > Wasim Akram Blasts Babar Azam After PCB Chaos During England vs Pakistan: ‘Were You Here to Sell Chickpeas?’

Wasim Akram Blasts Babar Azam After PCB Chaos During England vs Pakistan: ‘Were You Here to Sell Chickpeas?’

Wasim Akram slammed Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam after the PCB removed seven players and sacked coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul during the England series. Akram questioned Babar’s leadership, saying a captain must support players amid Pakistan’s 3-0 Test defeat.

Wasim Akram slammed Babar Azam after the PCB made overhaul changes to the Test squad without his knowledge. Image Credit: ICC
Wasim Akram slammed Babar Azam after the PCB made overhaul changes to the Test squad without his knowledge. Image Credit: ICC

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 17:08 IST

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram did not mince his words when he slammed Babar Azam. The left-arm pacer went after the Pakistani skipper for his statement when he said that he had no idea about the Pakistan Cricket Board removing seven players from the Test squad and sacking the head coach and bowling coach during the series in England. On the field, the visitors showed no fight as they were handed a 3-0 drubbing. Off the field, the infamous PCB once again made major changes to the squad in between the series, with the captain having no knowledge of it.

Wasim Akram Slams Babar Azam

Babar’s claim that he was unaware of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to fire coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul and cut seven players from the team infuriated Akram. “It was news to me too,” Babar remarked, adding that the PCB should be asked questions about their decisions.

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While appearing at charity event, Akram said, “Babar Azam said he did not know. If you don’t know, then what were you doing here? Were you here to sell chickpeas?” 

The former pacer further talked about how it does not help the players when the captain does not stand by them. “As a player or as a person, I believe that if your leader or captain does not stand by you, you cannot give 100 per cent,” Akram added.

Wasim Akram: Babar Azam Should Leave Test Captaincy

Given the sequence of events, Wasim Akram believes that Babar should not have accepted Test captaincy when he was asked to replace Shan Masood. The left-arm pacer further added that he should have left his position following the changes made by the PCB after the loss in the second Test match. 

Akram said, “I do not want to blame anyone, and I could be wrong as well. But in my opinion, Babar should not have taken the captaincy. All of this was unnecessary… My suggestion is that after the second Test, Babar should have said that he would play only as a player.”

Also Read: India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Shafali Verma’s Century Powers India to 114-Run Win, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Side Reaches Asian Games 2026 Final

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Wasim Akram Blasts Babar Azam After PCB Chaos During England vs Pakistan: ‘Were You Here to Sell Chickpeas?’
Tags: babar azamPakistan Cricket TeamPCBWasim Akram

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Wasim Akram Blasts Babar Azam After PCB Chaos During England vs Pakistan: ‘Were You Here to Sell Chickpeas?’
Wasim Akram Blasts Babar Azam After PCB Chaos During England vs Pakistan: ‘Were You Here to Sell Chickpeas?’
Wasim Akram Blasts Babar Azam After PCB Chaos During England vs Pakistan: ‘Were You Here to Sell Chickpeas?’
Wasim Akram Blasts Babar Azam After PCB Chaos During England vs Pakistan: ‘Were You Here to Sell Chickpeas?’
Wasim Akram Blasts Babar Azam After PCB Chaos During England vs Pakistan: ‘Were You Here to Sell Chickpeas?’

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