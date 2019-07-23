Former Pakistan captain and fast bowler Wasim Akram humiliated for carrying insulin bag at the Manchester airport. Akram took to twitter saying that the incident was an ultimate embarrassment for him.

Wasim Akram posted details of how the airport authorities mistreated with him and insulted with not taking proper care of his medicine. Akram was carrying his diabetes medication in a cold case but the Manchester airport authority asked him to take them out and put them in a plastic bag.

Akram took to twitter saying, it was an ultimate embarrassment for him at the Manchester airport as the authority asked him rude questions and ordered to take his insulin out in the public. He added, the airport authority warned him not to carry his medicine in a cold-case and dumped them into a plastic bag.

Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag pic.twitter.com/UgW6z1rkkF — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

