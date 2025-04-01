Wasim Jaffer’s Warning: Indian Test Team Faces Challenges Ahead Of England Series

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has expressed concerns about Team India’s Test performance, particularly in light of their recent struggles in international cricket. Following a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series loss to Australia, Jaffer hopes the team can regroup and deliver a strong performance in their upcoming tour of England, which marks the beginning of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Jaffer shared his thoughts in a conversation with Revsportz and cricket analyst Boria Majumdar, stating, “I am a little worried, without a doubt. After watching India play in Australia, I am a little worried.”

Concerns Over Batting and Bowling Strength

One of Jaffer’s key concerns is India’s fragile batting lineup and the possible absence of key pacers. “The form of our batters. What if Jasprit Bumrah is not available in that Test series as well? Or if Mohammad Shami is not available for that matter? What will happen?” he questioned. He further highlighted that India’s struggles with the Dukes ball in English conditions could add to their woes if recent batting failures persist.

India’s Test form has been inconsistent, finishing third in the WTC 2023-25 standings after a shocking 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand and a 1-3 defeat against Australia. Given these setbacks, Jaffer emphasized the urgency for India to “get their act together” before the England tour. “I hope we win a series, which we have not done for a long time in England. But we need to do much better than what we did, you know, in Australia,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Struggles in England: A Tough History

India last won a Test series in England in 2007 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, clinching a narrow 1-0 victory. Their most recent Test series in England, which spanned from 2021 to 2022, ended in a 2-2 draw. The rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston saw India miss out on a series win despite initially leading 2-1 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy before Jasprit Bumrah stepped in for the final match.

The upcoming five-match Test series against England is set to begin on June 20 at Leeds. However, India’s preparations are clouded by fitness concerns surrounding Bumrah, who has been out of action since the final BGT Test in Sydney. Moreover, the lackluster form of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli poses a major challenge.

Senior Stars Under Pressure

The 2024-25 Test season was particularly rough for Rohit and Kohli, two of India’s most celebrated modern-day cricketers. Rohit managed only 164 runs in eight matches at a dismal average of 10.93, with a lone half-century. His return to domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy also failed to impress, as he scored just 3 and 28 against Jammu & Kashmir. Kohli, despite being one of India’s all-time greats, struggled as well, accumulating 382 runs in 10 matches at an average of 22.87, with just one century and one fifty.

While Rohit remains India’s top scorer in WTC history with 2,716 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 41.15, Kohli’s Test form has been declining since 2020. In the last 39 Tests, he has managed only 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries to his name. His highest score during this period was 186.

With a crucial series ahead, Team India will need its senior players to rediscover their form and younger talents to step up if they hope to turn the tide. The upcoming England tour presents both a challenge and an opportunity—a chance to rewrite their overseas Test legacy and start their WTC campaign on a high note.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Besides Ghibli Studio Art, Try These 10 Amazing AI Image Filters For Free With ChatGPT