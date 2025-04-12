Watch: Abhishek Sharma’s Century Celebration For SRH Against PBKS Takes Over Social Media

On the night, Abhishek looked in sublime touch right from the first over. His aggressive intent and fearless strokeplay saw him dismantle the PBKS bowling attack with ease.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 12, with a performance to remember. The 24-year-old left-hander smashed his maiden IPL century off just 40 balls in a thrilling match against Punjab Kings, securing his spot among the fastest centurions in IPL history.

A Special Night for Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek’s ton is now the second-fastest century by a Sunrisers Hyderabad player. Only Travis Head has gone faster, reaching his hundred in just 39 balls during a game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2024 season.

On the night, Abhishek looked in sublime touch right from the first over. His aggressive intent and fearless strokeplay saw him dismantle the PBKS bowling attack with ease.

After bringing up his hundred, Abhishek celebrated in a unique fashion—pulling out a small paper chit from his pocket and pointing to it. The quirky gesture has since gone viral on social media, adding to the charm of the night.

The Record Books Get a New Entry

While Abhishek’s 40-ball century was a spectacle, it still falls short of the all-time IPL record.

That milestone remains with Chris Gayle, who thundered to a century in just 30 balls for RCB against Pune Warriors India back in 2013 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Following Gayle is Yusuf Pathan, who scored a 37-ball ton for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010. David Miller comes in third, having reached the landmark in 38 balls for Punjab Kings in 2013.

Travis Head and Priyansh Arya are tied in fourth place with 39-ball centuries, while Abhishek now finds himself at number six on the elite list.

Top 7 Fastest IPL Centuries (as of April 2025):

Chris Gayle – 30 balls

Yusuf Pathan – 37 balls

David Miller – 38 balls

Travis Head – 39 balls

Priyansh Arya – 39 balls

Abhishek Sharma – 40 balls

Will Jacks – 41 balls

SRH’s Investment Pays Off

Ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Abhishek for ₹14 crore. That decision now looks like a masterstroke.

With this innings, he’s not only justified his price tag but also established himself as one of the most explosive openers in the league.

