Arda Guler Scores Sensational Free Kick to Silence Critics: Arda Guler appeared to have scored a stunning free kick as Real Madrid took the lead against Elche, but the goal was ultimately credited as an own goal by goalkeeper Matias Dituro. Real Madrid went on to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory at Elche on Tuesday (Sep 15), with Carlos Espi scoring a late winner.

Watch Video: Arda Guler’s Sensational Free Kick

Arda Guler opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 26th minute with a sensational free kick. The Turkish midfielder’s effort crashed against the crossbar before rebounding off Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro and into the net. Guler immediately celebrated as though he had scored, but the goal was officially recorded as an own goal by Dituro.

Arda Guler’s Goal Contribution Tally Remains At Three

Despite the quality of the free kick, Guler was not awarded the goal. As a result, his goal contribution tally remains at three in six appearances for Real Madrid so far this season. The incident also comes as Guler continues to attract attention for his performances under Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid Beat Elche 3-2 In La Liga Thriller

Real Madrid doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute when Kylian Mbappe finished after Yan Diomande’s cross from the right. However, Elche produced a strong second-half comeback as Abiel Osorio headed home Lucas Cepeda’s cross in the 71st minute before Fer Nino levelled the contest seven minutes from full time.

Real Madrid eventually regained control in the closing stages. Mbappe raced in behind the Elche defence before squaring the ball for substitute Carlos Espi, who tapped into an empty net in the 91st minute to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Real Madrid Move Level With Barcelona

The victory moved Real Madrid level with Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table with 15 points, although the Catalan side have a game in hand. Elche remain winless and sit at the bottom of the table with two points.

Jose Mourinho Concerned Despite Real Madrid Victory

Real Madrid appeared comfortable after taking a two-goal lead, but their performance dipped after the break and Elche were able to take advantage. Mourinho expressed concern about his team’s inability to control the second half ahead of Sunday’s derby against Atletico Madrid.

“It’s not about goals, it’s about giving up control of the games,” said Mourinho. “They can score out of context, but when they did score, we had given up control of the game.”