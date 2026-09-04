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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell

A bizarre moment occurred as the world No.1 and Belarusian Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was in the middle of her third round US Open 2026 match against Kamilla Rakhimova at the Louis Armstrong Court.

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To 'Very Strong' Cannabis Smell. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To 'Very Strong' Cannabis Smell. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-04 23:27 IST

US Open 2026: A bizarre moment occurred as the world No.1 and Belarusian Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was in the middle of her third round US Open 2026 match against Kamilla Rakhimova at the Louis Armstrong Court. In a video surfaced on social media, Sabalenka was seen halting the match to alert the umpire on the court about a strong smell of cannabis. Having raced off to a promising start against Rakhimova, the 28-year-old raised the issue during her second service game.

US Open 2026: Is smoking permitted inside a Tennis court?

“Someone is smoking weed,” top seed ​Sabalenka told umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore as ​she was serving 30-0 up. “Would you mind to … ‌because ⁠it’s so strong.”
The odour of cannabis has become a familiar — if unwelcome — feature at Flushing Meadows, with players complaining ​about the ​distraction in ⁠the past.

While smoking is not permitted inside the grounds, recreational ​cannabis is legal for adults ​over ⁠21 in New York and smoke from people in the surrounding Flushing Meadows-Corona ⁠Park ​can drift into the ​tennis complex and onto the courts.

US Open 2026: Did Aryna Sabalenka progress into the third round of the Grand Slam event?

Sabalenka, who is also the defending champion, progressed to the third round with ease, defeating her opponent in straight sets. The Belarusian is yet to drop a set in the ongoing Grand Slam event so far and looks well on track to defend her title successfully. Her fourth round match is scheduled to take place on September 6.

It was also the first time that the World No.1 had played in the morning and came down heavily on her opponent with her trademark power from the outset. Her service was also dominant, securing four aces and dropped only four points. Rakhimova did come back well in the second set and made Sabalenka work a lot more harder for points and shake off the tension, notably saving four break points. But the Belarusian found an opening she desparately needed and rammed home the advantage, earning a decisive break before serving out the victory. She said after the match, as quoted by Reuters:
“She played ​incredible in the ⁠second set, push me so hard and motivate me to bring out my best. I’m happy I closed this ​match in two sets. It’s the first ​time I play morning session and it’s a full stadium I’m ⁠so grateful, it’s a dream.”
Sabalenka will either face Taylor Townsend or Diana Shnaider in the next round.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell
Tags: Aryna SabalenkaKamilla Rakhimovaus openUS Open 2026

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WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell

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