WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell

US Open 2026: A bizarre moment occurred as the world No.1 and Belarusian Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was in the middle of her third round US Open 2026 match against Kamilla Rakhimova at the Louis Armstrong Court. In a video surfaced on social media, Sabalenka was seen halting the match to alert the umpire on the court about a strong smell of cannabis. Having raced off to a promising start against Rakhimova, the 28-year-old raised the issue during her second service game.
US Open 2026: Is smoking permitted inside a Tennis court?
Aryna Sabalenka frenó su partido en el US Open por un espectador que estaba fumando marihuana en la tribuna.
🗣 “Es muy fuerte”.
Cosas que pasan en Nueva York. pic.twitter.com/iZ02IIyUab
— Tiempo De Tenis (@Tiempodetenis1) September 4, 2026
US Open 2026: Did Aryna Sabalenka progress into the third round of the Grand Slam event?
Sabalenka, who is also the defending champion, progressed to the third round with ease, defeating her opponent in straight sets. The Belarusian is yet to drop a set in the ongoing Grand Slam event so far and looks well on track to defend her title successfully. Her fourth round match is scheduled to take place on September 6.
“She played incredible in the second set, push me so hard and motivate me to bring out my best. I’m happy I closed this match in two sets. It’s the first time I play morning session and it’s a full stadium I’m so grateful, it’s a dream.”