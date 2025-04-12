Watch: Ball? What Ball? Ishan Kishan’s Epic Fail Leaves Pat Cummins Flabbergasted, Internet Reacts

In a moment that had fans in splits, Ishan Kishan’s bizarre fielding goof-up became the highlight of the IPL 2025 clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

The incident unfolded during the opening over of the match, bowled by Mohammed Shami. Prabhsimran Singh played a clean drive past the bowler, and while Ishan Kishan stopped the ball, what happened next had everyone stunned—he completely lost sight of it.

What followed was pure confusion. Kishan looked around cluelessly, unsure of where the ball had gone. Pat Cummins, leading the SRH side, could only watch in disbelief.

The expression on Cummins’ face told the whole story—he was flabbergasted. Naturally, the internet did not miss a beat, with fans turning the moment into memes and lighthearted jokes, calling it “one of the funniest moments of the season.”

That was a very funny moment😅 Ishan Kishan🤣 pic.twitter.com/pAzQZkCuWe — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) April 12, 2025

We just found another meme. Ishan Kishan losing the ball in the advertising matting. — Drog BABA (@TheDrogBABA) April 12, 2025

SRH Fights Back with Rock-Solid Opening Stand

While Kishan’s fumble brought some laughs, the match itself turned into a gripping contest.

SunRisers Hyderabad are firmly in control of their run chase, needing just 92 runs from 54 balls. The required rate is just slightly over 10, but with the way things are going, that’s hardly a concern.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have put on a batting masterclass, building a commanding 154-run partnership for the opening wicket. Their aggressive and calculated approach has left the Punjab Kings bowlers struggling.

Even Yuzvendra Chahal, usually reliable in the middle overs, leaked 11 runs in his second over as the SRH openers continued to dominate.

Punjab’s Strong Start, But SRH Catching Up Fast

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

PBKS came into the contest with three wins out of four games and were comfortably sitting in fourth position on the points table with four points.

On the flip side, SRH were desperate for a win. With just one victory in five games, Pat Cummins’ men were at the bottom of the standings, struggling with only two points to their name.

Despite the rough start, SRH’s current fightback, led by the Head-Sharma duo, signals a major shift in momentum. The match is heating up, and if the chase continues in this fashion, SRH might just pull off a stunning comeback.

