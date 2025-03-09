Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: Captain Rohit Lifts The Trophy At ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Watch: Captain Rohit Lifts The Trophy At ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India clinches ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a thrilling 4-wicket victory over New Zealand. Jadeja hits the winning runs, sparking celebrations in Dubai.

Watch: Captain Rohit Lifts The Trophy At ICC Champions Trophy 2025


In a thrilling finale, India chased down a target of 252 runs to claim the Champions trophy. Ravindra Jadeja played the match-winning role, striking the decisive boundary to seal India’s victory in Dubai. As soon as Jadeja’s shot raced to the boundary, his teammates rushed onto the field in celebration, marking the culmination of a hard-fought battle against New Zealand.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India vs New Zealand Final India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Rohit Sharma Retiring? Skipper Denies Rumours After Champions Trophy Triumph

Is Rohit Sharma Retiring? Skipper Denies Rumours After Champions Trophy Triumph

Myles Garrett’s Groundbreaking $40M Per Year Deal Sets NFL Record

Myles Garrett’s Groundbreaking $40M Per Year Deal Sets NFL Record

‘They Made It Our Home Ground’: Rohit Sharma Hails Fans As India Wins Champions Trophy 2025

‘They Made It Our Home Ground’: Rohit Sharma Hails Fans As India Wins Champions Trophy...

Shoaib Akhtar Questions PCB Official’s Absence At Champions Trophy Final Presentation

Shoaib Akhtar Questions PCB Official’s Absence At Champions Trophy Final Presentation

Why Do ICC Champions Trophy Winners Wear The Prestigious White Jacket?

Why Do ICC Champions Trophy Winners Wear The Prestigious White Jacket?

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women