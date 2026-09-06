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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted

WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted

Monegasque Formula 1 or F1 Driver Charles Leclerc suffered a massive crash during the Italian Grand Prix 2026 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy on September 6, Sunday.

WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 20:31 IST

Italian Grand Prix 2026: Monegasque Formula 1 or F1 Driver Charles Leclerc suffered a massive crash during the Italian Grand Prix 2026 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy on September 6, Sunday. In a video surfaced on social media, Leclerc’s vehicle crashed dangerously at Parabolica but fortunately he escaped any serious injury.

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Leclerc had extracted himself from the car and sat ​hunched on the grass behind the barriers in ⁠the immediate aftermath. The field lined up again after a half-hour wait for ​the tyre wall to be rebuilt, with Mercedes’ George Russell ​leading. Leclerc had started the race in third place with teammate Lewis Hamilton alongside in fourth but the Briton tried to pass down the ​inside at the first corner, with the seven-time world ​champion forced wide into the gravel and plunging to 11th place.

“Charles pushed ‌me ⁠off,” Hamilton complained over the radio, in an incident noted by stewards, before the home race — in front of a record crowd at Monza — suddenly turned into even more ​of a nightmare.
Television ​replays showed ⁠Leclerc, in fourth place but under pressure from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, had suffered wheelspin, touched ​the white line at the edge of ​the track ⁠and skewed off at speed at the end of lap two. The safety car was deployed and then the red flags ⁠came ​out on lap four. The initial restart ​had to be aborted when Racing Bulls’ stand-in Yuki Tsunoda was out of ​place on the grid.

It was just my vision a little bit at first” – Charles Leclerc 

The 28-year-old revealed that he was most worried about his eyesight after getting out of the vehicle but now it’s all fine. He told RacingNews365 the below:
It was just my vision a little bit at first; the right eye was not showing me great vision. But now it’s all good. That’s the thing I was most worried of getting out of the car; then, after that, everything was a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash like this. So nothing more. I think from Lap 1 to Lap 2, I had a bit of a difference in power delivery. We’ll look into it, but I don’t want to comment too much before checking the data and confirm it.”
It was a disappointing outing for Leclerc and Ferrari, given it was a home event for them.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted
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WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted

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WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted
WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted
WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted
WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted

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