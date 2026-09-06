WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted

Italian Grand Prix 2026: Monegasque Formula 1 or F1 Driver Charles Leclerc suffered a massive crash during the Italian Grand Prix 2026 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy on September 6, Sunday. In a video surfaced on social media, Leclerc’s vehicle crashed dangerously at Parabolica but fortunately he escaped any serious injury.
LA CATASTROPHE POUR FERRARI, CHARLES LECLERC DANS LE MUR À LA PARABOLICA ! 🤯🤯🤯
Après avoir emmené son coéquipier dans les graviers, la course se termine pour le monégasque.
Le pilote est OK.#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/9KpLnkXuTa
— Le Sprint (@LeSprintEdition) September 6, 2026
“It was just my vision a little bit at first” – Charles Leclerc
“It was just my vision a little bit at first; the right eye was not showing me great vision. But now it’s all good. That’s the thing I was most worried of getting out of the car; then, after that, everything was a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash like this. So nothing more. I think from Lap 1 to Lap 2, I had a bit of a difference in power delivery. We’ll look into it, but I don’t want to comment too much before checking the data and confirm it.”