WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted

Italian Grand Prix 2026: Monegasque Formula 1 or F1 Driver Charles Leclerc suffered a massive crash during the Italian Grand Prix 2026 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy on September 6, Sunday. In a video surfaced on social media, Leclerc’s vehicle crashed dangerously at Parabolica but fortunately he escaped any serious injury.

Leclerc had extracted himself from the car and sat ​hunched on the grass behind the barriers in ⁠the immediate aftermath. The field lined up again after a half-hour wait for ​the tyre wall to be rebuilt, with Mercedes’ George Russell ​leading. Leclerc had started the race in third place with teammate Lewis Hamilton alongside in fourth but the Briton tried to pass down the ​inside at the first corner, with the seven-time world ​champion forced wide into the gravel and plunging to 11th place.

LA CATASTROPHE POUR FERRARI, CHARLES LECLERC DANS LE MUR À LA PARABOLICA ! 🤯🤯🤯 Après avoir emmené son coéquipier dans les graviers, la course se termine pour le monégasque. Le pilote est OK.#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/9KpLnkXuTa — Le Sprint (@LeSprintEdition) September 6, 2026

“Charles pushed ‌me ⁠off,” Hamilton complained over the radio, in an incident noted by stewards, before the home race — in front of a record crowd at Monza — suddenly turned into even more ​of a nightmare.

Television ​replays showed ⁠Leclerc, in fourth place but under pressure from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, had suffered wheelspin, touched ​the white line at the edge of ​the track ⁠and skewed off at speed at the end of lap two. The safety car was deployed and then the red flags ⁠came ​out on lap four. The initial restart ​had to be aborted when Racing Bulls’ stand-in Yuki Tsunoda was out of ​place on the grid.