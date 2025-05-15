Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: Coco Gauff Serves To Nobody In Funny On-Court Moment At Italian Open

Watch: Coco Gauff Serves To Nobody In Funny On-Court Moment At Italian Open

In a rare comic twist, Gauff served while her opponent was still changing racquets, unknowingly delivering to an empty court.

Watch: Coco Gauff Serves To Nobody In Funny On-Court Moment At Italian Open

Coco Gauff


Coco Gauff may have clinched a hard-fought win over China’s Zheng Qinwen in the Italian Open semifinal, but it was an unexpected comic moment mid-match that stole the spotlight leaving the American tennis star visibly embarrassed and the crowd in splits.

In a match that stretched over three and a half hours and ended close to midnight, Gauff showed grit and determination to edge out Zheng 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4) and advance to the final. However, it was a hilarious incident in the deciding set that fans will remember just as vividly.

Early in the third set, as Gauff prepared to serve, Zheng had quietly walked over to her bench to change her racquet after breaking strings during a rally. Oblivious to her opponent’s absence, Gauff continued her service routine with laser focus and served only to suddenly realize there was no one on the other side of the court ready to return.

Watch here:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What followed was a moment of pure comedy. The 20-year-old American looked across the net to find Zheng, racquet in hand and slightly amused. The chair umpire, the crowd, and even Gauff herself burst into laughter. Clearly embarrassed, Gauff smiled and shrugged, turning the mishap into a moment of levity in an otherwise tense semifinal.

While the match itself had its share of dramatic twists, it had lacked the high-intensity rallies fans expect from top-tier clashes. This unexpected break brought a much-needed human touch and light-heartedness to the court, momentarily easing the pressure.

Zheng briefly gained the upper hand in the third set, breaking Gauff’s serve and appearing poised to serve for the match. But Gauff dug deep, saving the game on her only break point and leveling the score at 5-5. Both players then held serve, taking the set into a final tiebreaker.

Gauff secured the decisive mini-break late in the tiebreak and sealed the match 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4) booking her place in the Italian Open final, where she will face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in front of a passionate home crowd.

Despite the intense back-and-forth battle, it’s the moment of comic relief when Coco Gauff served to no one that will likely be replayed and remembered by tennis fans for years to come.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes 2025 List Of Highest-Paid Athletes, No Female Athlete In Top 50

Filed under

Coco Gauff Italian Open 2025

newsx

Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League Title With Comeback Victory Over Al-Raed
newsx

BJP Shares 2007 T20 Win Clip To Mock Pakistan, Links Victory To Operation Sindoor
Coco Gauff may have clinc

Watch: Coco Gauff Serves To Nobody In Funny On-Court Moment At Italian Open
newsx

TikTok Faces Major Outage In The U.S.: Users Report Loading Issues, Missing Videos, And App...
A mild earthquake of magn

Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth
Cristiano Ronaldo continu

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes 2025 List Of Highest-Paid Athletes, No Female Athlete In Top 50
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League Title With Comeback Victory Over Al-Raed

Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League Title With Comeback Victory Over Al-Raed

BJP Shares 2007 T20 Win Clip To Mock Pakistan, Links Victory To Operation Sindoor

BJP Shares 2007 T20 Win Clip To Mock Pakistan, Links Victory To Operation Sindoor

TikTok Faces Major Outage In The U.S.: Users Report Loading Issues, Missing Videos, And App Crashes — What’s Going On?

TikTok Faces Major Outage In The U.S.: Users Report Loading Issues, Missing Videos, And App...

Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth

Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes 2025 List Of Highest-Paid Athletes, No Female Athlete In Top 50

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes 2025 List Of Highest-Paid Athletes, No Female Athlete In Top 50

Entertainment

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom