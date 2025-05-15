Watch: Coco Gauff Serves To Nobody In Funny On-Court Moment At Italian Open

In a rare comic twist, Gauff served while her opponent was still changing racquets, unknowingly delivering to an empty court.

Coco Gauff may have clinched a hard-fought win over China’s Zheng Qinwen in the Italian Open semifinal, but it was an unexpected comic moment mid-match that stole the spotlight leaving the American tennis star visibly embarrassed and the crowd in splits.

In a match that stretched over three and a half hours and ended close to midnight, Gauff showed grit and determination to edge out Zheng 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4) and advance to the final. However, it was a hilarious incident in the deciding set that fans will remember just as vividly.

Early in the third set, as Gauff prepared to serve, Zheng had quietly walked over to her bench to change her racquet after breaking strings during a rally. Oblivious to her opponent’s absence, Gauff continued her service routine with laser focus and served only to suddenly realize there was no one on the other side of the court ready to return.

Watch here:

Coco Gauff hits a serve but doesn’t realize Qinwen Zheng wasn’t at the baseline 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wK6g44ztRa — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 15, 2025

What followed was a moment of pure comedy. The 20-year-old American looked across the net to find Zheng, racquet in hand and slightly amused. The chair umpire, the crowd, and even Gauff herself burst into laughter. Clearly embarrassed, Gauff smiled and shrugged, turning the mishap into a moment of levity in an otherwise tense semifinal.

While the match itself had its share of dramatic twists, it had lacked the high-intensity rallies fans expect from top-tier clashes. This unexpected break brought a much-needed human touch and light-heartedness to the court, momentarily easing the pressure.

Zheng briefly gained the upper hand in the third set, breaking Gauff’s serve and appearing poised to serve for the match. But Gauff dug deep, saving the game on her only break point and leveling the score at 5-5. Both players then held serve, taking the set into a final tiebreaker.

Gauff secured the decisive mini-break late in the tiebreak and sealed the match 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4) booking her place in the Italian Open final, where she will face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in front of a passionate home crowd.

Despite the intense back-and-forth battle, it’s the moment of comic relief when Coco Gauff served to no one that will likely be replayed and remembered by tennis fans for years to come.

