Watch: Cricketer’s Phone Falls Out While Running, Tom Bailey’s On-Field Mishap Stuns Fans

In a scene straight out of a comedy sketch, Lancashire's Tom Bailey left viewers stunned when his mobile phone slipped out of his pocket mid-run during a County Championship match-raising serious questions about player conduct on the field.

In a major turn of events during a County Championship match in England, Lancashire cricketer Tom Bailey stunned fans and commentators alike when his mobile phone slipped out of his pocket while batting.


In a major turn of events during a County Championship match in England, Lancashire cricketer Tom Bailey stunned fans and commentators alike when his mobile phone slipped out of his pocket while batting. The incident took place during a match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire, leaving social media in disbelief and raising questions about the rules and regulations of the sport.

Bailey, a fast bowler for Lancashire, was at the crease on Day 2 of the match, with his team at 401/8 in the first innings. While attempting to run two, the unexpected happened his phone fell out of his trousers’ pocket, much to the surprise of players and viewers alike.

The internet quickly caught on to the moment after a video of the incident went viral. Many users were shocked, with one commenting, “Illegal, surely?” Another asked, “But how is that allowed?” while others called for action, suggesting Bailey should be reprimanded for the breach of conduct.

Even former England cricketer Alex Tudor expressed his disapproval, hinting at the potential security and integrity concerns such an act could raise. It remains unclear whether the phone was returned to Bailey or taken by the umpires for further review.

As per standard cricket rules, players are not permitted to carry mobile phones onto the field, primarily to prevent any risk of match-fixing or unauthorized communication. If intentional, this could be a serious violation of playing regulations.

Bailey, however, remained unbeaten on 22 off 31 balls, contributing valuable runs to Lancashire’s innings. He seemed unaware of the phone mishap at the time, with the Gloucestershire bowler reportedly noticing the incident first.

