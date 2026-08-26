LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game

Al-Nassr's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his frustration openly after being subbed out of the game following the first half of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 fixture against Al-Ettifaq at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 09:46 IST

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr: Al-Nassr’s star forward Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his frustration openly after being subbed out of the game following the first half of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 fixture against Al-Ettifaq at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam. In a video surfaced on social media, the 41-year-old was seen walking off with a look of frustration on his face and uttering some words.

You Might Be Interested In

Why was Cristiano Ronaldo subbed out of the contest?

The reigning champions were on a roll until this game when it got off to a horror start, with goalkeeper Bento given a red card in the 12th minute as an attempted clearance saw him take out striker Moussa Dembele. Al-Ettifaq were already 2-0 up in the bout as Onrej Duda and Alvaro Medran scored the two goals, putting the defending champions under immense pressure. With Al Nassr down to 10 men, Al Nassr were even more under pressure. But things turned around dramatically in the second half as Sadio Mane scored twice and Abdulelah Al-Amri netted once to fashion a remarkable 3-2 victory.



Speaking at the post-game presser, Ange Postecoglou stated that they were desperate to win and had to sub out Ronaldo in the second half, thereby trying a different approach. He stated, as quoted by Nassr Tribune:

“In the second half, we showed courage, and I’m happy for them. I’m here to help the team with what I see, and everyone knows that Ronaldo hasn’t played in a long time. He performed exceptionally well in the first half, and we opted for a different approach. My credit goes entirely to the players who delivered a fantastic performance in these conditions. When we went into halftime trailing, I explained to the players that the two goals could be recovered because they came from shots on goal. We had a chance to utilize the wings, and that’s what we did. What happened today is truly something to be proud of because my team achieved a victory under exhausting and difficult circumstances.”

Who will Al Nassr face next?

The reigning champions will next lock horns against 12th placed Al-Taawoun on Friday as Ronaldo will hope to retain his spot in the starting XI. Al Nassr have won three games in as many outings this season and hold the top spot in the points table.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game
Tags: al nassrAl-Ettifaqcristiano ronaldohome-hero-pos-6Saudi Pro LeagueSaudi Pro League 2026-27

RELATED News

Sanjay Manjrekar Says ‘You Train Them To Repeat Such Behaviour’, Slams BCCI And ICC For Letting Off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal For Bad Conduct

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Threaten India’s Push For Victory Against Sri Lanka On Day 4? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast

Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too

Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal Start Title Defence in 2nd, Tottenham Crash Into Relegation Zone After Matchday 1

India vs Panama Football Friendly Announced: AIFF Confirms Historic First-Ever Clash Ahead of Brazil Match

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Maneka Gandhi Leave Indira Gandhi’s Home? The Saas-Bahu Rift That Split The Family

Why Has US Stopped Visa Appointments Worldwide? Here’s What Trump Administration Says

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ravi Teja Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club, But Toxic Challenge Begins Now

Croma’s New Campaign ‘Ghar Banta Hai Croma Se’ Celebrates the Beautiful Moments That Turn Houses into Homes

15 Newborns Killed in Fire After AC Compressor Explodes at Pakistan Hospital

Rubina Dilaik B’Day SPL: Once Wanted To Become An IAS Officer, Then Fate Made Her A TV Star — Who Is The Bigg Boss 14 Winner?

F-22 Raptor Vs Russia’s Su-35S: Can America’s Stealth Fighter Outclass Russian Jet? Speed, Weapons, Cost Compared

Hire4Event Emerges as a Market Leader in Artist Booking and Live Entertainment in India

Twins By Her Side, Duty On Her Shoulders: Assam Mother’s Census Video Wins Hearts

Dolly Parton Death: How Did The ‘Jolene’ Singer Die At 80? A Look At Her Cause Of Death And Musical Legacy

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Furious As Legend Gets Subbed Out After First Half Of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Game

QUICK LINKS