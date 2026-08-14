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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates

Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but showcase an awkward expression when he was congratulated on tying the knot to long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez after joining Al Nassr ahead of their 2026-27 edition of the Saudi Pro League match.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates. (Image Credits: Screengrab)
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates. (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 10:51 IST

Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t help but showcase an awkward expression when he was congratulated on tying the knot to long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez after joining Al Nassr ahead of their 2026-27 edition of the Saudi Pro League match. In a video shared by Al Nassr on their social media platforms on X, Ronaldo was seen during a team meeting on the field as he had also sported a new haircut.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo tie the knot to Georgina Rodriguez?

In what was surprisingly a private ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, the football legend married Rodriguez on August 11, 2026. 

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Despite their global fame and millions of money at their disposal, the couple decided to tie the knot in an intimate setting. The ceremony took place Cascais, Portugal, a coastal town nearby the capital city of Lisbon, known for its picturesque or scenic views. There were reportedly no grand celebrations and is said to have done deliberately to keep the proceedings away from public attention.



As per media reports, the marriage was a ‘private and intimate moment’, which is in sharp contrast to the public attention that has encapsulated their relationship for nearly ten years. Ronaldo and Rodriguez confirmed their marriage via Instagram by uploading few adorable pictures alongside a cute caption that contained their initials. There was also reportedly no presence of any celebrities or any other footballers, with the ceremony only attended by their family and five children.

Who will Al Nassr face in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League match?

With Al Nassr set to play their first match of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League, they will lock horns against Al Fateh at the Al-Awwal Park in Saudi Arabia on August 15, Saturday. Ronaldo joining the squad is arguably a massive boost as he will be fired up to make an impact following a disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign for Portugal that saw them getting eliminated after a loss to Croatia in the Round of 16 encounter.

The 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season saw the 41-year-old finish with 28 goals and he passed a major milestone, going past 100 goals for the club. In 107 games for Al-Nassr, he has netted 102 goals.

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WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates
Tags: al nassrcristiano ronaldoGeorgina RodriguezSaudi Pro League 2026-27

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WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates

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WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates

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