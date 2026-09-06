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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking

WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking

Max Verstappen's qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix has become the subject of a bizarre social media storm after a video appeared to show a dark brown mark on the back of his Red Bull race suit. The footage quickly prompted fans to speculate that the four-time world champion had “shat himself” after climbing out of his car. But was the mark really what social media users claimed it was, or could there be another explanation?

WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking
WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 17:08 IST

Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Monza Grand Prix Second Qualifying Round? Max Verstappen’s qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix has become the subject of a bizarre social media storm after a video appeared to show a dark brown mark on the back of his Red Bull race suit. The footage quickly prompted fans to speculate that the four-time world champion had “shat himself” after climbing out of his car. But was the mark really what social media users claimed it was, or could there be another explanation?

Max Verstappen ‘Shat Himself’ at Monza? Fact-Checking the Viral Claim

A clip from qualifying at Monza has gone viral after cameras appeared to capture a dark mark across the back of Verstappen’s Red Bull race suit as he climbed out of the cockpit. Social media users quickly linked the footage to the Dutch driver, with some joking that the Red Bull star had lost control of more than just his car.

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However, there is no official confirmation that Verstappen “shat himself” during qualifying. Red Bull and Verstappen have not publicly explained the cause of the mark, leaving social media users to speculate about what may have happened.

Was Max Verstappen Burned During Italian Grand Prix Qualifying?

One possible explanation discussed online is that the mark could have been a burn or heat-related stain. Others have suggested that it may have been caused by fluid, equipment used by a mechanic or a possible mechanical leak at the rear of the Red Bull car.

With no official explanation available, the claim that Verstappen actually soiled his race suit remains unconfirmed. The appearance of the mark has nevertheless continued to fuel speculation as the video spreads across social media.

Why Did Max Verstappen ‘Shat Himself’ Rumour Go Viral?

The unusual footage quickly became a source of jokes among Formula 1 fans. Some social media users claimed Verstappen had “shat himself” while others offered alternative theories about the dark mark on his race suit. The lack of clarity surrounding the incident has only added to the viral nature of the clip.

Drivers have previously spoken about the challenges of dealing with basic bodily needs during races because they cannot simply stop during a Grand Prix. While drivers have occasionally admitted to urinating in their race suits, anything beyond that is considered extremely uncommon.

Max Verstappen’s Frustration After Monza Qualifying

The viral race-suit footage came after Verstappen expressed his frustration following qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver suggested that problems within the team have cost him opportunities to achieve stronger results over the years.

While Verstappen’s comments focused on his performance and Red Bull’s ongoing challenges, the unusual mark on his race suit quickly became the bigger talking point online, with fans turning the incident into a series of jokes and memes.

Max Verstappen ‘Shatstappen’ Nickname Trends Online

The viral claim has even resulted in fans giving Verstappen the tongue-in-cheek nickname “Max Shatstappen”. Despite the jokes, there is currently no confirmed evidence that the Red Bull driver actually soiled himself during the qualifying session.

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WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking
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WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking
WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking
WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking
WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking

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