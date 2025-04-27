Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch | Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Signature’ Celebration After Dismissing Ryan Rickelton

Watch | Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Signature’ Celebration After Dismissing Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton smashed a 25-ball fifty for MI but fell to Digvesh Rathi’s smart bowling and Ayush Badoni’s sharp catch during their IPL 2025 clash against LSG.

Watch | Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Signature’ Celebration After Dismissing Ryan Rickelton


Ryan Rickelton put on a stunning display of aggressive batting at the Wankhede Stadium during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Opening the innings for MI, the South African left-hander showed clear intent from the first ball, attacking the LSG bowlers fearlessly.

Even with the fiery pace of Mayank Yadav in the attack, Rickelton appeared unfazed, peppering the field with boundaries and putting MI firmly in charge early on.

Fastest Fifty by a Mumbai Indians Batter in IPL 2025

In scintillating form, Rickelton raced to a half-century off just 25 balls — the fastest by any Mumbai Indians player in this year’s tournament. His strokeplay was clean, confident, and left the Lucknow bowlers searching for answers.

It seemed Rickelton was destined for a massive score, possibly even a century, before a brilliant twist turned the momentum.

Digvesh Rathi Strikes with a Clever Delivery

In the ninth over, young spinner Digvesh Rathi stepped up when LSG needed it most. Tossing up a googly wide outside off-stump with extra overspin, he lured Rickelton into a risky shot. Attempting to clear extra cover, Rickelton mistimed the shot and ended up slicing it towards backward point.

Ayush Badoni, perfectly positioned, reacted quickly and took a sharp catch, cutting short Rickelton’s fiery innings. Rathi celebrated the huge wicket with his now-famous “notebook” celebration, a gesture becoming a fan-favorite this IPL season.

MI Build on Rickelton’s Electric Start

Even though Rickelton’s stay at the crease ended earlier than MI would have liked, his explosive knock gave the team a powerful launchpad for the middle order to build upon. His aggressive approach ensured Mumbai stayed on top during the powerplay, putting the Lucknow bowlers under immense pressure.

For LSG, Rathi’s breakthrough was crucial in slowing down the scoring rate and regaining some control after a brutal onslaught.

High Stakes at Wankhede: Playoffs in Sight

Earlier in the day, LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians entered the clash in red-hot form, having won their last four matches consecutively.

Both MI and LSG had 10 points each heading into the game, making the contest vital for strengthening their playoff chances in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here’s The Reason

Filed under

Digvesh Rathi IPL 2025

newsx

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Reaction To Ravi Bishnoi’s Massive Six Off Jasprit Bumrah
newsx

AI Bridges Language Barriers: Bengaluru Student Uses ChatGPT To Negotiate Auto Fare | Watch
newsx

Watch | Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Signature’ Celebration After Dismissing Ryan Rickelton
newsx

Pakistanis In India Warned: 3-Year Jail Term And Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Failing To...
newsx

India Wins Big At 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship With Record 83 Gold Medals, Here...
newsx

Ayush Badoni’s Crucial Knock Ends As Trent Boult Strikes In IPL 2025 Clash
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Reaction To Ravi Bishnoi’s Massive Six Off Jasprit Bumrah

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Reaction To Ravi Bishnoi’s Massive Six Off Jasprit Bumrah

AI Bridges Language Barriers: Bengaluru Student Uses ChatGPT To Negotiate Auto Fare | Watch

AI Bridges Language Barriers: Bengaluru Student Uses ChatGPT To Negotiate Auto Fare | Watch

Pakistanis In India Warned: 3-Year Jail Term And Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Failing To Depart

Pakistanis In India Warned: 3-Year Jail Term And Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Failing To...

India Wins Big At 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship With Record 83 Gold Medals, Here Is The Final Medal Telly

India Wins Big At 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship With Record 83 Gold Medals, Here...

Ayush Badoni’s Crucial Knock Ends As Trent Boult Strikes In IPL 2025 Clash

Ayush Badoni’s Crucial Knock Ends As Trent Boult Strikes In IPL 2025 Clash

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After