Watch | Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Signature’ Celebration After Dismissing Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton smashed a 25-ball fifty for MI but fell to Digvesh Rathi’s smart bowling and Ayush Badoni’s sharp catch during their IPL 2025 clash against LSG.

Ryan Rickelton put on a stunning display of aggressive batting at the Wankhede Stadium during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Opening the innings for MI, the South African left-hander showed clear intent from the first ball, attacking the LSG bowlers fearlessly.

Even with the fiery pace of Mayank Yadav in the attack, Rickelton appeared unfazed, peppering the field with boundaries and putting MI firmly in charge early on.

DIGVESH RATHI BOWLING SPELL IN IPL 2025 🤯 4-0-48-1 vs MI

4-0-24-1 vs LSG

4-0-30-0 vs RR

4-0-23-1 vs CSK

4-0-30-1 vs GT

4-0-33-1 vs KKR

4-0-21-1 vs MI

4-0-30-2 vs PBKS

4-0-40-1 vs SRH

4-0-31-2 vs DC #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/pDlJs1TDoq Advertisement · Scroll to continue — VIKAS (@VikasYadav69014) April 27, 2025

Fastest Fifty by a Mumbai Indians Batter in IPL 2025

In scintillating form, Rickelton raced to a half-century off just 25 balls — the fastest by any Mumbai Indians player in this year’s tournament. His strokeplay was clean, confident, and left the Lucknow bowlers searching for answers.

It seemed Rickelton was destined for a massive score, possibly even a century, before a brilliant twist turned the momentum.

Digvesh Rathi Strikes with a Clever Delivery

In the ninth over, young spinner Digvesh Rathi stepped up when LSG needed it most. Tossing up a googly wide outside off-stump with extra overspin, he lured Rickelton into a risky shot. Attempting to clear extra cover, Rickelton mistimed the shot and ended up slicing it towards backward point.

Ayush Badoni, perfectly positioned, reacted quickly and took a sharp catch, cutting short Rickelton’s fiery innings. Rathi celebrated the huge wicket with his now-famous “notebook” celebration, a gesture becoming a fan-favorite this IPL season.

MI Build on Rickelton’s Electric Start

Even though Rickelton’s stay at the crease ended earlier than MI would have liked, his explosive knock gave the team a powerful launchpad for the middle order to build upon. His aggressive approach ensured Mumbai stayed on top during the powerplay, putting the Lucknow bowlers under immense pressure.

For LSG, Rathi’s breakthrough was crucial in slowing down the scoring rate and regaining some control after a brutal onslaught.

High Stakes at Wankhede: Playoffs in Sight

Earlier in the day, LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians entered the clash in red-hot form, having won their last four matches consecutively.

Both MI and LSG had 10 points each heading into the game, making the contest vital for strengthening their playoff chances in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here’s The Reason