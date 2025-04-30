Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Starc attempted a yorker but ended up serving a half-volley. Anukul Roy, making his first appearance this season for KKR, launched into the delivery with full intent.

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera's Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless


In a moment that lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, Dushmantha Chameera pulled off a sensational diving catch to dismiss Anukul Roy for a duck during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Mitchell Starc, who bowled the delivery, couldn’t hide his delight at the incredible grab that halted KKR’s final over push.

Flying Effort Near the Boundary Turns the Game

The dramatic moment unfolded on the third ball of the 20th over.

Starc attempted a yorker but ended up serving a half-volley. Anukul Roy, making his first appearance this season for KKR, launched into the delivery with full intent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The ball seemed destined to cross the ropes for a boundary.

But out of nowhere, Chameera sprang into action.

He dove full length and managed to grab the ball with both hands right near the boundary line—leaving everyone, including Starc, in disbelief.

KKR Posts Strong Total Despite Late-Innings Stumble

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders were put in to bat and came out with aggressive intent.

Sunil Narine (27) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) gave the team a fiery start, combining for 48 runs off just 17 balls—their best opening stand of the season.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi then anchored the innings with a composed 44 off 32 deliveries.

However, despite their explosive start, KKR struggled to maintain the momentum.

The Delhi bowlers struck at regular intervals, and the final five overs yielded just 45 runs as the visitors finished with 204/9.

Delhi’s Bowlers Make a Late Impact

While the scoreboard showed a strong total, Delhi Capitals managed to rein in the run flow at crucial stages.

Mitchell Starc led the charge with figures of 3/43.

He found support from the spin duo—Axar Patel, who returned 2/27, and Vipraj Nigam, who picked up 2/41.

Despite the efforts, it was Chameera’s gravity-defying catch that stole the spotlight and became one of the top highlights of the night.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi Again Crosses Limit, Offers Tea To Shikhar Dhawan After Being Schooled Over Army Comments

 

Filed under

delhi capitals Dushmantha Chameera ipl Mitchell Starc

newsx

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC
newsx

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues
newsx

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway
newsx

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless
newsx

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment
newsx

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Entertainment

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After