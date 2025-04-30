Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Starc attempted a yorker but ended up serving a half-volley. Anukul Roy, making his first appearance this season for KKR, launched into the delivery with full intent.

In a moment that lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, Dushmantha Chameera pulled off a sensational diving catch to dismiss Anukul Roy for a duck during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Mitchell Starc, who bowled the delivery, couldn’t hide his delight at the incredible grab that halted KKR’s final over push.

Flying Effort Near the Boundary Turns the Game

The dramatic moment unfolded on the third ball of the 20th over.

Starc attempted a yorker but ended up serving a half-volley. Anukul Roy, making his first appearance this season for KKR, launched into the delivery with full intent.

The ball seemed destined to cross the ropes for a boundary.

But out of nowhere, Chameera sprang into action.

He dove full length and managed to grab the ball with both hands right near the boundary line—leaving everyone, including Starc, in disbelief.

Is that Superman? 🦸‍♂️ No, it’s #DushmanthaChameera! Is this the best catch of the tournament so far? 🤯 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/GeTHelSNLF#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvKKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/2gl98tQN35 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2025

KKR Posts Strong Total Despite Late-Innings Stumble

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders were put in to bat and came out with aggressive intent.

Sunil Narine (27) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) gave the team a fiery start, combining for 48 runs off just 17 balls—their best opening stand of the season.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi then anchored the innings with a composed 44 off 32 deliveries.

However, despite their explosive start, KKR struggled to maintain the momentum.

The Delhi bowlers struck at regular intervals, and the final five overs yielded just 45 runs as the visitors finished with 204/9.

Delhi’s Bowlers Make a Late Impact

While the scoreboard showed a strong total, Delhi Capitals managed to rein in the run flow at crucial stages.

Mitchell Starc led the charge with figures of 3/43.

He found support from the spin duo—Axar Patel, who returned 2/27, and Vipraj Nigam, who picked up 2/41.

Despite the efforts, it was Chameera’s gravity-defying catch that stole the spotlight and became one of the top highlights of the night.

