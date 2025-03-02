Watch | Glenn Phillips’ Stunning One-Handed Catch Sends Virat Kohli Packing – IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025

Glenn Phillips stunned fans with a breathtaking one-handed catch, dismissing Virat Kohli for 11 in his 300th ODI during the IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 match.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips produced a jaw-dropping moment in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as he took an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli for just 11 runs. The much-anticipated Group A match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium witnessed high-intensity action, with Kohli’s dismissal proving to be a crucial turning point.

Kohli, playing his milestone 300th ODI, was expected to deliver a strong performance, but his innings was cut short by Phillips’ brilliance in the field. The New Zealand wicket-keeper, known for his sharp reflexes, has already made a name for himself with stunning catches throughout the tournament, and this spectacular effort further solidified his reputation as one of the finest fielders in world cricket.

With both teams battling for the top spot in Group A, Kohli’s early dismissal gave New Zealand an upper hand in the contest. Phillips’ breathtaking catch will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most remarkable moments of the Champions Trophy 2025, adding to the thrill of the high-stakes encounter.

As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more electrifying moments as the world’s best cricketing nations compete for the ultimate prize.

