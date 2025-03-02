Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Watch | Glenn Phillips’ Stunning One-Handed Catch Sends Virat Kohli Packing – IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025

Watch | Glenn Phillips’ Stunning One-Handed Catch Sends Virat Kohli Packing – IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025

Glenn Phillips stunned fans with a breathtaking one-handed catch, dismissing Virat Kohli for 11 in his 300th ODI during the IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 match.

Watch | Glenn Phillips’ Stunning One-Handed Catch Sends Virat Kohli Packing – IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025


New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips produced a jaw-dropping moment in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as he took an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli for just 11 runs. The much-anticipated Group A match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium witnessed high-intensity action, with Kohli’s dismissal proving to be a crucial turning point.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viral Video:

Kohli, playing his milestone 300th ODI, was expected to deliver a strong performance, but his innings was cut short by Phillips’ brilliance in the field. The New Zealand wicket-keeper, known for his sharp reflexes, has already made a name for himself with stunning catches throughout the tournament, and this spectacular effort further solidified his reputation as one of the finest fielders in world cricket.

With both teams battling for the top spot in Group A, Kohli’s early dismissal gave New Zealand an upper hand in the contest. Phillips’ breathtaking catch will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most remarkable moments of the Champions Trophy 2025, adding to the thrill of the high-stakes encounter.

As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more electrifying moments as the world’s best cricketing nations compete for the ultimate prize.

ALSO READ: Fiaz Ahmed Shines As Bahrain Takes 1-0 Lead Against Singapore In T20I Series

Filed under

Glenn Phillips ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Virat Kohli

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uttarakhand Chamoli Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 7, Search For Missing Worker Continues

Uttarakhand Chamoli Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 7, Search For Missing Worker Continues

Bengaluru Commuter Compares Metro And Auto Fares—Viral Post Ignites Debate On Rising Travel Costs

Bengaluru Commuter Compares Metro And Auto Fares—Viral Post Ignites Debate On Rising Travel Costs

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Carrying Experiments for NASA Touches Down on the Moon

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Carrying Experiments for NASA Touches Down on the Moon

UK, France to Work With Ukraine on Peace Plan to Be Presented to US: Keir Starmer

UK, France to Work With Ukraine on Peace Plan to Be Presented to US: Keir...

Israel Cuts Off Humanitarian Supply to Gaza as Hamas Rejects Hostage Deal

Israel Cuts Off Humanitarian Supply to Gaza as Hamas Rejects Hostage Deal

Entertainment

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard