Watch | Hardik Pandya Dismisses Shubman Gill, Video Of Sendoff Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya dismissed Shubman Gill for the fourth time in five IPL matches, giving a cheeky sendoff. MI left out Vignesh Puthur, raising doubts over his fitness.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya once again got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill, dismissing him for the fourth time in five IPL matches. The moment, which took place during the ninth over of GT’s innings in the IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 29, has now gone viral, especially due to Hardik’s animated sendoff.

When your plan works to perfection 😌 Hardik Pandya wins the captains' battle against Shubman Gill 💪

Gill’s Short Yet Impactful Innings

Before getting out, Gill played a solid knock of 38 runs off 27 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six. He built a 78-run opening stand in just 8.3 overs with B Sai Sudharsan, giving Gujarat Titans a strong start after Hardik had opted to bowl first. However, Gill’s innings was cut short when he misjudged a delivery from Hardik Pandya, handing an easy catch to Naman Dhir.

Hardik Pandya’s Dominance Over Shubman Gill in IPL

Hardik’s ability to dismiss Gill has been a recurring theme in their IPL encounters. In their five face-offs so far, Gill has struggled significantly against the Mumbai Indians’ skipper.

Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya in IPL

Innings: 5

Runs Scored: 11

Balls Faced: 18

Dismissals: 4

Average: 2.75

Strike Rate: 61.11

This record highlights Gill’s struggles against Hardik’s bowling, adding to the growing rivalry between the two star cricketers.

Vignesh Puthur’s Absence Raises Eyebrows

In a surprising decision, MI opted to leave out Kerala spinner Vignesh Puthur, who had impressed on his debut against CSK with three wickets for 32 runs. His omission from the playing XI, as well as the impact players’ list, has led to speculation about a possible fitness issue.

Instead, Mumbai Indians brought in Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, while England all-rounder Will Jacks also missed out on selection.

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Shubman Gill (C)

B Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler (WK)

Sherfane Rutherford

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

R Sai Kishore

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton (WK)

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya (C)

Tilak Varma

Naman Dhir

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Satyanarayana Raju

As the IPL 2025 season progresses, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill’s future encounters, with fans eager to see if Gill can finally turn the tide against the MI skipper.

