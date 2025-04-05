WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s DRS Blunder Costs MI Loss – Viral Video Shows LSG’s Lucky Escape

Mitchell Marsh once again showed his power-hitting prowess in the IPL 2025, guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding total against Mumbai Indians.

Mitchell Marsh once again showed his power-hitting prowess in the IPL 2025, guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding total against Mumbai Indians. The Australian all-rounder smashed a blistering 60 off just 31 balls during LSG’s home fixture on Friday.

His explosive innings, packed with 9 boundaries and 2 sixes, played a key role in taking LSG past the 200-run mark. But this knock might never have happened if not for a crucial oversight from the Mumbai Indians early in the innings.

DRS Drama: Missed Edge, Missed Opportunity

On just the fourth ball of the innings, Marsh appeared to have nicked a fuller delivery from Trent Boult. The ball flew off the inside edge straight to keeper Ryan Rickelton’s gloves.

Got an early lifeline & #MitchellMarsh made the most of it 💪

Will this prove to be too costly for #MI in the context of the match? 👀

But there was no appeal.

The moment, caught on camera and later shared widely online, sparked debate and disbelief.

“He might have got a nick there,” remarked former India pacer Varun Aaron on commentary. A replay soon confirmed the suspicion as the snickometer picked up a faint edge.

“I thought he has been beaten but there is feather,” Aaron added after the evidence was clear.

Mohammad Kaif, also on the panel, pointed out, “The stadium is such that there is a lot of echo when there is crowd. There was an inside edge but Rickelton (MI wicketkeeper) has not appealed for it. Ideally, Trent Boult too gets an idea of an edge.”

It was a costly miss. Marsh, who was on just 6 runs at that time, went on to hammer MI’s bowling attack and shift the momentum in LSG’s favor.

Hardik Shines with Ball, but LSG Stay Ahead

Despite the early setback, MI captain Hardik Pandya delivered a standout bowling performance. He picked up his first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, finishing with figures of 5/36.

His victims included some big names — Aiden Markram (53), Nicholas Pooran (12), Rishabh Pant (2), David Miller (27), and Akash Deep (0).

Even though Pandya’s efforts applied pressure and slowed the run flow, the damage had already been done during the powerplay.

Marsh and Markram gave LSG a flying start, racking up 69 runs without loss in the first six overs. Marsh was particularly brutal, reaching his fifty off just 27 balls.

Vignesh Puthur, who impressed in MI’s earlier win over CSK, broke the opening stand in the seventh over, dismissing Marsh with a caught-and-bowled.

Pandya followed up with tight bowling, removing Pooran and then Pant — whose rough patch continued with another low score.

At 107 for 3 in 10.4 overs, MI looked to claw back into the game.

Markram held one end together with a steady knock until his dismissal in the 18th over. His 53 kept LSG’s scoreboard ticking even as wickets fell around him.

Earlier, Deepak Chahar was taken for 15 runs in just his first over, with Marsh and Markram both hitting boundaries.

Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, and young pacer Ashwani Kumar were all on the receiving end of Marsh’s aggressive strokeplay. Kumar, in particular, was hammered for 23 runs in one over — including a six and a four that helped Marsh reach his half-century.

In a final blow to MI’s balance, veteran opener Rohit Sharma sat out the match after taking a blow to his knee during net practice. His absence was felt as MI’s top order failed to match LSG’s fiery start.

