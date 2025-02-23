Watch | Hardik Pandya’s ‘Goodbye’ Celebration After Dismissing Babar Azam Sparks Buzz in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Hardik Pandya dismissed Babar Azam with a dramatic "goodbye" celebration as India dominated Pakistan early in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Hardik Pandya gave India a crucial breakthrough in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, dismissing Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam in dramatic fashion. Pandya’s celebration caught attention as he waved his hands in a theatrical “goodbye” gesture, adding flair to the intense rivalry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This celebration of Hardik Pandya after taking Babar Azam wicket 🗿pic.twitter.com/wOtOdGDmYT — 𝙼𝚛.𝚅𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊 (@Shivayaaah) February 23, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Before Pandya’s big moment, India had already gained the upper hand thanks to Axar Patel’s sensational fielding. Imam-ul-Haq, attempting a risky single, fell victim to Axar’s sharp throw, which directly hit the stumps, sending the opener back to the pavilion. The early dismissals put Pakistan under pressure, struggling at 59/2 after 13 overs.

Adding to India’s relief, pacer Mohammed Shami returned to the field after an injury scare, providing an additional boost to the bowling attack.

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Rivalry Renewed

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, hoping to set a challenging target. However, India’s bowling attack dominated the early overs, making it difficult for the Pakistani batters to build momentum.

This high-stakes encounter rekindled memories of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, where India suffered a crushing defeat to Pakistan. Chasing a daunting 338-run target, India was bowled out for just 158, as Pakistan clinched a historic victory with Fakhar Zaman’s century leading the charge. With revenge on their minds, the Indian players and fans were eager to turn the tide this time.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

With Pakistan looking to recover from their early setbacks, and India aiming to maintain their dominance, the match remains a thrilling contest in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Sparks Frenzy In Dubai; Business Tycoons Gift Free Tickets To Workers For Ramadan