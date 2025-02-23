Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Watch | Hardik Pandya’s ‘Goodbye’ Celebration After Dismissing Babar Azam Sparks Buzz in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Watch | Hardik Pandya’s ‘Goodbye’ Celebration After Dismissing Babar Azam Sparks Buzz in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Hardik Pandya dismissed Babar Azam with a dramatic "goodbye" celebration as India dominated Pakistan early in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Watch | Hardik Pandya’s ‘Goodbye’ Celebration After Dismissing Babar Azam Sparks Buzz in ICC Champions Trophy 2025


Hardik Pandya gave India a crucial breakthrough in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, dismissing Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam in dramatic fashion. Pandya’s celebration caught attention as he waved his hands in a theatrical “goodbye” gesture, adding flair to the intense rivalry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Before Pandya’s big moment, India had already gained the upper hand thanks to Axar Patel’s sensational fielding. Imam-ul-Haq, attempting a risky single, fell victim to Axar’s sharp throw, which directly hit the stumps, sending the opener back to the pavilion. The early dismissals put Pakistan under pressure, struggling at 59/2 after 13 overs.

Adding to India’s relief, pacer Mohammed Shami returned to the field after an injury scare, providing an additional boost to the bowling attack.

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Rivalry Renewed

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, hoping to set a challenging target. However, India’s bowling attack dominated the early overs, making it difficult for the Pakistani batters to build momentum.

This high-stakes encounter rekindled memories of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, where India suffered a crushing defeat to Pakistan. Chasing a daunting 338-run target, India was bowled out for just 158, as Pakistan clinched a historic victory with Fakhar Zaman’s century leading the charge. With revenge on their minds, the Indian players and fans were eager to turn the tide this time.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

With Pakistan looking to recover from their early setbacks, and India aiming to maintain their dominance, the match remains a thrilling contest in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Sparks Frenzy In Dubai; Business Tycoons Gift Free Tickets To Workers For Ramadan

Filed under

Axar Patel run-out Babar Azam out Hardik Pandya wicket ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan Mohammed Shami injury

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine