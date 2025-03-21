Watch | Haris Rauf’s Stunning One-Handed Catch Shocks Fans In Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf pulled off a breathtaking one-handed catch to dismiss New Zealand’s Fin Allen in the third T20I, leaving fans in awe.

Pakistan, often criticized for its fielding, witnessed a spectacular moment when pacer Haris Rauf took one of the most incredible catches in the team’s history. The stunning effort came during the third T20I against New Zealand on Friday when Rauf dismissed opener Fin Allen with a breathtaking one-handed catch.

Shaheen Afridi delivered a fuller-length ball on the leg stump, which Allen attempted to flick past the short fine-leg fielder. However, Rauf, diving acrobatically to his right, plucked the ball out of thin air in a Superman-like effort. His own reaction suggested he was just as shocked as everyone else by the remarkable feat.

Haris Rauf takes an absolute stunner at short fine leg to dismiss Finn Allen early in the 3rd T20I! Catch all the action LIVE on FanCode!📲#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/8oSoGNerOf — FanCode (@FanCode) March 21, 2025

Mark Chapman’s Blistering 94 Guides New Zealand to 204

Despite Rauf’s brilliance on the field, New Zealand’s Mark Chapman stole the show with a blistering knock of 94 runs. Chapman made the most of Eden Park’s small boundaries, smashing 11 fours and four sixes off just 44 balls. He came agonizingly close to his second T20I century before mistiming a slower ball from Shaheen Afridi, leading to a catch at short third man.

While Chapman dominated, the rest of the New Zealand batting lineup struggled to gain momentum. Captain Michael Bracewell was the only other batter to make a significant contribution, scoring 31 runs. The hosts were eventually dismissed on the penultimate delivery of their innings, setting a competitive total of 204.

Haris Rauf Shines with the Ball, Pakistan’s Bowlers Step Up

Rauf, proving his all-round impact, was also Pakistan’s best bowler in the match, finishing with impressive figures of 3-29, including the crucial wicket of Bracewell. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and seamer Abbas Afridi, both of whom returned to the playing XI after missing the previous match, justified their selection by taking two wickets each.

New Zealand’s Key Changes & Series Momentum

New Zealand made one change for the match, bringing back Kyle Jamieson in place of seamer Zak Foulkes. Jamieson, who played a crucial role in New Zealand’s dominant nine-wicket win in the first T20I, returned to bolster the bowling attack.

With the home side setting a strong target, they moved closer to sealing the five-match series against Pakistan.

