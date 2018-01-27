Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won the IPL trophy under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir twice, did not make efforts to retain him using RTM at the auction on Saturday. The move garnered them severe criticism and they finally revealed the reason behind the drastic decision in a video. According to them, Gauti himself asked them to not bid for them before the auction and they did not want to come in the way of a player's aspirations.

After a seven-year-long stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir would be donning the Delhi colours once again in 2018 season of cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer, who has led KKR to two title wins as skipper, was sold to Delhi Daredevils for a sum of Rs 2.8 crores on Saturday during the auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Following the move, KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore posted a video on team’s official Twitter account and revealed that Knight riders wanted to get him on board via RTM but Gauti himself was not interested in joining the side and asked the management to not bid for him.

“He was very much in our plans for the auctions via RTM, but he had a conversation with us well before. He felt that there might be a different challenge before (him), we don’t know what it was. And (he) requested if we would refrain from bidding from him or using Right To Match. And we said we will never come in the way of anyone’s progress or anyone’s aspirations… We’re sorry to see him go, seven great years,” Mr Mysore said in the video.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir has also taken to Twitter to express his excitement. The former KKR captain said he was happy to be back with Delhi Daredevils and would try and turn things around in the upcoming season. In an interview with PTI, Gauti said that he was not disappointed with KKR for not retaining him as they had valid reasons for making the decision.