WATCH: ‘I Got You Run Out’: Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Axar Patel After 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Arshdeep Singh Axar Patel Run-Out: India pacer Arshdeep Singh apologised to Axar Patel after a mix-up between the two resulted in the all-rounder’s run-out during the third T20I against West Indies in Indore. Arshdeep also discussed India’s strategy against Shai Hope and praised the team’s bowling effort after the hosts secured a 14-run victory to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Arshdeep Singh Says Sorry To Axar Patel







Arshdeep made the admission in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reflecting on India’s performance with both bat and ball. While the left-arm pacer contributed 11 runs with the bat, his innings also featured a powerful six. However, a communication breakdown in the middle ended Axar’s stay at the crease.

Taking responsibility for the dismissal, Arshdeep began his remarks by addressing his teammate directly.

“If we talk about batting, then the first thing I would like to say is ‘sorry to Axar (Patel) bhai … I got you run out’,” he said.

The pacer acknowledged that his batting contributions have not always matched his efforts with the ball, but said he continued to work on that aspect of his game.

“In batting, I keep trying but results are few and far between. Today, the ball got connected well and (went for a six). With the amount of trust the coaches show in us, we need to deliver in batting as well and score a few runs down the order. That is why working on batting is important,” Arshdeep added.

Arshdeep Singh Reveals India’s Plan Against Shai Hope

Arshdeep was far more satisfied with his bowling performance, having claimed three wickets during West Indies’ chase of India’s 223-run target. Among his important breakthroughs were Shai Hope, who had scored a century in the previous match, and Sherfane Rutherford.

The Indian pacer explained that the team had discussed a specific approach to containing Hope before the match and was pleased to see the plan work on the field.

“Before the match we had planned how to target Shai Hope, to keep things tight and execute that plan on the field; seeing the result feels great. A lot of credit goes to coaches for walking us through the plan and highlighting what we could apply in the match. It was executed well, supported by brilliant bowling overall,” he said.

Arshdeep Praises Mayank Yadav And India’s Bowling Unit

Arshdeep also credited Mayank Yadav for maintaining pressure from the opposite end and highlighted the contribution of the entire bowling attack.

“(Pacer) Mayank (Yadav) kept the pressure building from the other end and all six bowlers chipped in. It feels good when there is a bit of pressure on execution. It is good fun,” he added.

India’s 14-run win in Indore gave them a 2-1 advantage in the five-match T20I series against West Indies, leaving the visitors needing victories in the remaining two matches to turn the contest around. For India, the result offered another boost as they moved closer to sealing the series.