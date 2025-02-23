Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Watch | IND vs PAK: Pakistan Seven Down As Jadeja, Hardik And Kudeep Shine In Champions Trophy Clash

Watch | IND vs PAK: Pakistan Seven Down As Jadeja, Hardik And Kudeep Shine In Champions Trophy Clash

Team India has taken firm control of their Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with a flurry of wickets leaving Pakistan struggling. Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja have dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup, reducing them to 205/7 at 17:51 IST. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Key Moments of the […]

Watch | IND vs PAK: Pakistan Seven Down As Jadeja, Hardik And Kudeep Shine In Champions Trophy Clash

India dominates as Kuldeep Yadav gets a hat-trick chance! Pakistan at 205/7, struggling after key dismissals by Hardik, Jadeja, and Axar Patel.


Team India has taken firm control of their Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with a flurry of wickets leaving Pakistan struggling. Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja have dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup, reducing them to 205/7 at 17:51 IST.

Key Moments of the Match

Hardik Pandya Strikes – Hardik dismissed Saud Shakeel, who had been anchoring Pakistan’s innings. Shakeel mistimed a pull shot, and Axar Patel took a stunning catch at deep mid-wicket. Pakistan lost their fourth wicket at a crucial juncture.

Image

Jadeja Roars as Pakistan Falls to 5 Down – Ravindra Jadeja joined the attack, removing Tayyab Tahir and celebrating with his trademark intensity. Pakistan’s batting lineup continued to crumble.

Kuldeep’s Hat-Trick Opportunity – Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in quick succession, first dismissing Salman Agha and then trapping Shaheen Afridi LBW on his very first delivery. Afridi reviewed the decision but lost the DRS call, leaving Pakistan seven wickets down.

ImageImage

 

Pakistan Crosses 200 Runs but Needs a Late Push – Despite the setbacks, Pakistan reached 200 runs, thanks to Khushdil Shah’s single. However, Salman Agha fell immediately, further denting their hopes of a strong finish.

Final Overs Critical for Pakistan – With just 10 overs left, Pakistan’s run rate stands at 4.57. They will need to accelerate significantly to post a competitive total, requiring at least 60-70 more runs.

India’s Bowling Comeback – After a solid 104-run partnership between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan, India staged a brilliant comeback. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Jadeja triggered a collapse, putting Pakistan on the back foot once again.

What’s Next?

With only three wickets remaining, Pakistan is in desperate need of quick runs in the final overs. Meanwhile, India’s bowlers will aim to wrap up the innings swiftly and gain full momentum for the chase.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Key Battles That Could Decide The Winner

