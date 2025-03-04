Watch | India Creates History! Dominant Win Over Australia Secures Spot In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

India secured a thrilling 4-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, advancing to the final in spectacular fashion.

India secured a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final after a sensational 4-wicket victory over Australia in the first semifinal. A brilliant knock from Virat Kohli and a composed finish by KL Rahul ensured India remained unbeaten in the tournament, setting up a highly anticipated final against either South Africa or New Zealand on March 9.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

People erupt in celebrations as India beat Australia to enter the finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

#Watch | People erupt in celebrations as India beat Australia to enter the finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2025#ICCChampionsTrophy2025 #India 📹: ANI/X pic.twitter.com/07fMNy0lip — NDTV (@ndtv) March 4, 2025

Kohli’s Masterclass and Record-Breaking Feat

Virat Kohli once again proved his mettle in high-pressure situations, anchoring the chase with a composed 84-run innings off 98 balls. His knock was a blend of patience, precision, and impeccable shot selection. With this innings, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most 50-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments, taking his tally to 24, compared to Tendulkar’s 23.

Reflecting on his performance, Kohli said, “The pitch dictated my approach, and I focused on finding gaps rather than playing risky shots. This game is about handling pressure, and I knew that if I stayed deep into the innings, the opposition would feel it.”

Bowlers Set the Tone for India

Earlier in the game, India’s bowlers put up a disciplined performance to restrict Australia to 264 runs. Mohammed Shami led the attack with figures of 3/48, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a wicket apiece. Steve Smith was Australia’s top scorer, crafting a crucial 73 off 96 balls.

KL Rahul Seals the Deal in Style

As the chase neared its conclusion, KL Rahul remained firm at the crease, ensuring India did not falter despite losing wickets at crucial moments. The defining moment of the match came in the 49th over when Rahul smashed Glenn Maxwell’s delivery over long-on for a six, sealing India’s place in the final.

With this knock, Rahul redeemed himself in the most emphatic manner, staying unbeaten and guiding India over the finish line.

Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith Reflect on the Match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma credited the team’s calm approach and depth in both batting and bowling. “We were clinical with the bat and composed in our chase. Having six bowling options and batting depth gave us confidence,” Sharma said post-match.

Meanwhile, Australian skipper Steve Smith acknowledged the challenging nature of the pitch and admitted his side fell short of a defendable total. “If we had posted 280-plus, things could have been different. It wasn’t an easy wicket, and we kept losing wickets at key moments,” Smith remarked.

India’s Road to the Final

With this victory, India has knocked out the reigning ODI World Champions from 2023 and will now gear up for the final on March 9. The Men in Blue remain undefeated in the tournament and are eyeing their third Champions Trophy title.

The cricketing world now awaits a blockbuster final as India looks to continue its dominant run and lift the prestigious trophy.