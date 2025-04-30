Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

Chennai had a rocky start, slumping to 48 for three in the powerplay, but Curran stepped up when his team needed him most.

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange


It was a night of explosive cricket and unexpected drama at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Sam Curran unleashed his best-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) knock—an authoritative 88 runs—for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling face-off against his former franchise, Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Power Play Trouble to Commanding Recovery

Chennai had a rocky start, slumping to 48 for three in the powerplay, but Curran stepped up when his team needed him most.

He steadied the ship with Dewald Brevis, crafting a crucial 78-run partnership that pulled CSK back into the game. The English all-rounder, calm under pressure, reached his first half-century of the season in just 47 balls, peppering the ground with nine boundaries and four sixes.

Just when PBKS seemed to be tightening the screws, Curran changed gears in the 16th over. Targeting youngster Suryansh Shedge, he smashed consecutive sixes before Shreyas Iyer saved a third with a sensational dive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Not one to back down, Curran pierced the gaps for two more fours, tallying 26 runs off the over and shifting the momentum.

PBKS Bowlers Left Scrambling

Curran’s counterattack forced PBKS to improvise. Lead pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a chaotic over, attempting wide full tosses to limit damage.

“Curran’s onslaught was fierce,” said a member of the PBKS coaching staff after the game. “We had to rethink every plan.”

Despite Arshdeep’s efforts, he needed eight balls to finish the over, as two deliveries strayed too wide.

Curran’s fiery innings finally came to an end in the 18th over when a Marco Jansen bouncer brushed his bat as he ducked, resulting in a catch behind the stumps. But by then, he had left a mark—a performance rich in intent and grit.

Heated Moment Post Dismissal

As Curran made his way back to the dugout, the game took a tense turn. A visible altercation broke out between him and what appeared to be members of the Punjab Kings management and a few fans.

“Things got a bit heated,” said a CSK staffer who witnessed the exchange. “There’s clearly some lingering tension.”

Curran, who had once captained PBKS, didn’t shy away from the verbal clash before heading back to the dressing room.

The clash between past and present couldn’t have been more literal—or dramatic.

ALSO READ: Why Did Phil Salt Say He’s Not Friends With Virat Kohli? Is There Trouble Brewing In RCB?

 

Filed under

Chennai Super Kings ipl Punjab Kings

AIMIM’s Owaisi leads 'S

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?
newsx

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision
newsx

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision
Trump confirms Canadian P

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit...
newsx

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange
Pakistan PM Sharif urges

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit White House Soon

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit...

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions ‘Provocative’: Report

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions...

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After