Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

It was a night of explosive cricket and unexpected drama at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Sam Curran unleashed his best-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) knock—an authoritative 88 runs—for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling face-off against his former franchise, Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Power Play Trouble to Commanding Recovery

Chennai had a rocky start, slumping to 48 for three in the powerplay, but Curran stepped up when his team needed him most.

He steadied the ship with Dewald Brevis, crafting a crucial 78-run partnership that pulled CSK back into the game. The English all-rounder, calm under pressure, reached his first half-century of the season in just 47 balls, peppering the ground with nine boundaries and four sixes.

Just when PBKS seemed to be tightening the screws, Curran changed gears in the 16th over. Targeting youngster Suryansh Shedge, he smashed consecutive sixes before Shreyas Iyer saved a third with a sensational dive.

Not one to back down, Curran pierced the gaps for two more fours, tallying 26 runs off the over and shifting the momentum.

PBKS Bowlers Left Scrambling

Curran’s counterattack forced PBKS to improvise. Lead pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a chaotic over, attempting wide full tosses to limit damage.

“Curran’s onslaught was fierce,” said a member of the PBKS coaching staff after the game. “We had to rethink every plan.”

Despite Arshdeep’s efforts, he needed eight balls to finish the over, as two deliveries strayed too wide.

Curran’s fiery innings finally came to an end in the 18th over when a Marco Jansen bouncer brushed his bat as he ducked, resulting in a catch behind the stumps. But by then, he had left a mark—a performance rich in intent and grit.

Heated Moment Post Dismissal

As Curran made his way back to the dugout, the game took a tense turn. A visible altercation broke out between him and what appeared to be members of the Punjab Kings management and a few fans.

“Things got a bit heated,” said a CSK staffer who witnessed the exchange. “There’s clearly some lingering tension.”

Sam Curran seems to having issue with Punjab management pic.twitter.com/8qNS3aA2XU — MSDian (@NitinMudiyala) April 30, 2025

Curran, who had once captained PBKS, didn’t shy away from the verbal clash before heading back to the dressing room.

The clash between past and present couldn’t have been more literal—or dramatic.

