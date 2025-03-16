Ishan Kishan Goes Travis Head Style, Smashes Fastest Knock in Sunrisers Hyderabad Intra-Squad Match

India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan Kishan, delivered a scintillating performance in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s intra-squad match, showcasing his aggressive intent and adaptability ahead of IPL 2025.

Paired with Abhishek Sharma at the top, Kishan unleashed a breathtaking display of power-hitting, scoring 64 runs off just 23 balls in one innings and following it up with an explosive 73 off 30 balls. A video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad on social media platform X captured Kishan’s blistering strokes, proving why he is expected to be a game-changer for the team this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Reinforced Squad for IPL 2025

SRH had a strong campaign last year, finishing as runners-up in IPL 2024. However, their dream run was halted by Kolkata Knight Riders in a one-sided final. Determined to go the extra mile in 2025, the franchise made crucial squad changes, parting ways with underperforming players and adding key talents to their lineup, including the high-profile acquisition of Ishan Kishan.

The left-handed powerhouse joined SRH for a staggering INR 11-25 Crores in the grand auction, cementing his place as a key figure in the squad. With Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma set to open, Kishan is likely to take on the pivotal No. 3 role, bringing an extra layer of firepower to SRH’s top order.

Ishan Kishan’s IPL Legacy and SRH’s Title Aspirations

Previously with the Mumbai Indians, Kishan built a reputation as one of the league’s most destructive openers. Since his IPL debut in 2016, he has amassed 2644 runs in 105 innings, including 16 half-centuries, often dismantling bowling attacks in the powerplay.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had one of the most dominant batting units last season, featuring stars like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The addition of Kishan strengthens their explosive lineup, making them one of the most formidable teams this season.

The Orange Army will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling double-header at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. With a revamped squad and a hunger for redemption, SRH aims to go all the way this time.

